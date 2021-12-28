After a career of facing floods, fires, and most recently a pandemic, Kathy Johnson is retiring from her post as Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator.
Johnson, a native of Portage, gave her last report to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee at the Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 13, a meeting doubtlessly noted in one of her dozens of daily planners that she has kept throughout her career.
In emergency situations Johnson has occupied a unique position at the center of things as one of the only civilians responding, surrounded by EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement.
One of those often at the same scenes has been Assistant Police Chief of the City of Portage and formerly of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Hoege.
“Kathy has a very calm demeanor, which was an excellent fit for her position and she–because of her tenure–is just aware of an astronomical amount of resources,” said Hoege. “And a lot of times in a crisis situation, it’s just knowing who to contact and what resources are available.”
It began with Johnson doing part-time office work for the county in 1991, then becoming a full-time administrator in the Emergency Management Department in 1994.
Over time, starting with typing and filing, Johnson came to know emergency plans, chemical storage and transportation through the county, and then hours and hours of courses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In 2007 she earned her state certification in emergency management.
As she became more involved in the department, she became deputy coordinator, first under Tim Carlin and later under Pat Beghin. It was not long before she was taking full responsibility of situations.
“It used to be the joke that Tim Carlin would go on vacation and we would have a disaster,” said Johnson. “I believe my actual first big thing was a dam break, like the Cambria Dam breaking.”
Going through her archives as she has been getting ready for her transition out of office she found documents from that incident, with the sheriff reporting: “got on scene, Kathy was there, resources were coming.”
Johnson’s calm demeanor has not gone without notice in emergencies where it is all too easy for a person to become overwhelmed by the urgency of the situation, according to Hoege.
“A lot of times in a crisis situation people can get tunnel vision and kind of forget to look outside to box for different agencies that can provide assistance and provide care to the first responders,” said Hoege.
In addition to organizing responders, volunteers and resources to an emergency, Hoege explained that Johnson was also mindful of caring for those those who were helping at the scene, whether filling sandbags or helping after a tornado or flood.
The most recent example that Hoege could recall was a flood in which Johnson would have been in communication with FEMA for recovery, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the National Guard, the county Highway Department and the Department of Public Works.
Johnson’s deputy coordinator, Marie Darling Ellis, entered the department about 4 1/2 years ago with the help of experience in the Columbia County Dispatch Center.
“That was helpful for me coming from dispatch, because I basically know every road and hundred-block in the county,” said Darling Ellis, “so when someone says it, I can visualize it, but to go out there and see it are two different things.”
In Darling Ellis’s office are stacks of plans and manuals on her desk, and more filling the cupboards behind her, including 34 offsite plans and several farm plans.
“Basically an outline of what we would do if there was a spill–what hazards they have, what chemicals they have,” said Darling Ellis, “just a list of everything so our hazmat and firefighters know what is there and how to respond to it.”
It isn’t all industrial plans and worst-case scenarios in the office, Darling Ellis pointed out, explaining that their office also manages the county’s Project Lifesaver, which uses VHF tracking devices to help locate special needs children as well as older adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may become lost. But in emergencies, she has felt confident, knowing that Johnson was at the scene.
“I feel pretty prepared and having Kathy by my side it’s like 30 years of experience, so there’s nothing I have to worry about because she’s got it covered,” said Darling Ellis.
She is also thankful for the tabletop exercises, in which members of respective agencies talk through a given scenario, such as around 2019 when they went through the protocol for handling the emergence of a dangerous communicative virus in the county.
Ongoing emergency
In Johnson’s office, on her top shelf, among plaques and certificates, setting on a coffee mug is a COVID-19 virus Christmas tree ornament, gifted to her after the ordeals of 2020.
According to Hoege Johnson was significantly involved in the county’s response to the virus, managing resources at a time when there was a run on necessities at grocery stores.
“What I don’t think people realized was that the emergency first responders had as great of need and a run on the basic necessities like surgical masks and rubber gloves, PPE–personal protective equipment–gowns and Tyvek suits,” said Hoege. “Kathy and Marie were the conduit for the things that we were getting from the state and the federal government to all the emergency first responders throughout the county.”
The room where Public Safety Committee and other meetings would be held was closed for nearly a year, designated a storage area, and additional help was brought into the department to handle a designated phone line from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
While that was all happening, Johnson was still responsible for maintaining services to a level that the department would not be out of line with proposals and requirements of state and federal grant funded programs.
“A lot of the things we had to continue to fulfill a plan of work to get those grants,” said Johnson. “That’s where it got tough, when offices–everything–was closed, we were ramped up and going full bore here.”
Now Johnson is wrapping up the last obligations of the year and putting everything together for her eventual successor. Darling Ellis will help acclimate the new department head in the transition.
Fortunately, Johnson has devoted a career to being ready for what may come next and making the department ready to carry on with their mission no matter what unexpected circumstances.
“We have a lot of great people in our communities and our county here,” said Johnson, wondering if the nature of the county’s communities depending upon one another has contributed to that environment.
“But I have to say that I don’t recall being to one meeting in all the years, that I wasn’t welcomed in or they wouldn’t be willing to help, day or night, if I needed it.”