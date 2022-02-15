Local races have been winnowed down following Tuesday’s primaries in the lead up to the April 5 non-partisan election.
In the Town of Dekorra, incumbent Supervisor Sandy Smith will be running against challenger Blake Young. Smith received 113 votes over Young’s 94 votes, with Daniel Horkan trailing with 73.
In the Columbia County Board of Supervisors District 23 race, Supervisor and First Vice Chairman of the Board James Foley has survived to defend his seat with 64 votes, while challenger Julia Hoffman fell just short with 58 votes. Foley’s other challenger Andrew Groves, on the other hand, came ahead with 132 votes handily ensuring he would appear on the ballot in April.
In the School District of Lodi, despite aggressive anti-incumbent campaigning, both current school board members will be on the ballot in April. The race between five candidates for two seats ended in challenger Nathan Dennis, of the Town of Lodi, falling short of qualifying to appear on the April ballot.
The other four candidates finished with close results, Julie McKiernan coming in first with 669 votes and a total of 24%. Challenger Heather Baron followed with 630 votes, then challenger Scott Bilse with 610 votes, and then incumbent William Wipperfurth receiving 542 votes.
For more information on voter registration and local polling places, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.