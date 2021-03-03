On Feb. 17, Officer Daniel Monson was officially sworn in as the newest member of the Lodi Police Department.
Monson is very familiar with the area, as he is from Waunakee, graduating high school there. He is also a 2020 graduate of the Madison College’s Police Academy.
After graduation and prior to joining the force in Lodi, Monson spent more than a year working part time for the Rio and Fall River departments. Being from around the area, as well as being employed by Columbia County agencies, the Lodi position of course stood out to Monson.
“The small-town close atmosphere, while also being in the same county I have previous law enforcement experience in were two driving factors in my decision,” he said.
Monson, 21, beat out 34 other applicants for the position, with Chief Wayne Smith saying that five were interviewed to fill the opening. Monson was sworn in during the monthly Common Council meeting in February.
“His familiarity with the area is a benefit,” Chief Smith said at the Feb. 17 meeting. “We are excited to have him and excited to see what he has to offer.”
While Monson’s time in Fall River and Rio wasn’t lengthy, he did learn quite a bit, especially about the ins and outs of the county’s operations.
“With over a year and a half in Fall River and Rio, I am grateful for the on-the-road experience I gained,” Monson said. “I learned my own style of policing and learned a lot of the logistics of Columbia County, such as the jail and our great dispatch.”
At the Common Council meeting, Monson noted that he was looking forward to being in Lodi “for a long time.” He anticipates he will never stop learning during his hopefully long tenure with the city.
“I hope to continue learning throughout my law enforcement career to keep up with ever-changing society and crime, but in Lodi specifically, I am excited to be a part of the great community relations the department is already involved in,” Monson said.
In just the couple of weeks that he’s worn the Lodi uniform, he is thankful for all the support he has already received from the community.
“I am grateful for how welcoming the city has been, and I am extremely excited to work with the amazing patrol officers already keeping this city safe,” Monson said.
The Lodi department now has five full-time officers, along with its lieutenant and administrative assistant, on staff under Chief Smith.
