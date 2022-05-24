An approval to change a portion of the parking ordinances within the city of Lodi was put on hold for another month.
The Lodi Common Council had changes to Chapter 325 relating to parking brought before them during a May 17 meeting. The Council agreed that there were holes in the proposed language of the ordinance and thought it best to not approve those changes, until more edits were made.
“This is the right step forward,” Council President Rich Stevenson said of amending the overall ordinace. “This is great framework, but there have been many things identified by the council. This still misses a lot.”
It would also make less work for all — no longer changing an ordinance in May, just to change it again in June.
“There’s too many questions on this, and this should be a clean ordinance,” council member Mike Goethel said.
The changes proposed at the May 17 meeting were to address the parking within the downtown area — especially Main Street — and to address overall parking within city limits.
The area that drew the most questions was in regard to the 24-hour limit in most areas of the city. The proposed changes would extend those time limits to 48 hours, excluding weekends, for all vehicles on the street.
Goethel questioned the language, asking what defined a “vehicle.”
He mentioned that Police Chief Wayne Smith was getting some complaints about boats, campers and trailers parked on streets for long periods of time. Without differentiating drivable vehicles from everything else, Goethel thinks having the 48-hour limit will “make for more problems than we have now.”
Goethel said that he sees non-autos parked on the streets all the time and they can be deterrents for drivers, obstructing views.
Under the current ordinance, people are also being ticketed for parking in the same spot on streets for more than 24 hours, even if in front of their own home.
Council member Nick Strasser noted that the older portions of the city may only have a one-car garage and small driveways, not capable of accommodating all possible vehicles that may be within the household, thus a change is needed.
The only part of an ordinance that Clerk Brenda Ayers could find in regard to “non-drivable vehicles” was relating to RV’s (recreational vehicles). An ordinance states that if an RV is longer than 21 feet, they cannot be parked in the same spot in the street for more than 48 hours.
The other change proposed was to the two-hour parking limits in the downtown area and making them four-hour limits instead. Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd noted that residents did not like the two-hour limit as they could not do all they wanted to do downtown on given days within those two hours. The two-hour limit has not been enforced by the Lodi Police Department.
“When we tried to enforce it, we got a lot of push back from people saying that is was hard to eat, shop and do whatever else in two hours,” Groves Lloyd said.
Member Peter Tonn brought up the notion that if the police department wasn’t currently enforcing the two-hour limit, the same could be done for the 24-hour limits.
The majority of the Council was in general agreement of doubling the allotted parking limit in the downtown area, in the following locations:
— Portage Street, from the east side of Spring Creek bridge to the intersection with Main Street;
— Lodi Street, from the intersection of Main Street to the intersection of Prairie Street;
— Main Street, from the intersection of Columbus Street to the intersection of First Street; and
— A section of Prairie Street
The Council recommended that all current changes be brought back to the Public Safety Committee, and that it needs to further differentiate between drivable vehicles and everything else. The new ordinance will then come before the Council at its June 21 meeting for approval.