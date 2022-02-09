Columbia County Board of Supervisors elections are not always the most competitive races, with some seats laying empty at times, but District 23 will be appearing on ballots on Feb. 15 for a primary to narrow the spring election race from three to two candidates.
District 23 Supervisor and First Vice Chairperson James Foley of Arlington, is being challenged by Julia Hoffman, of Columbus, and Andrew Groves, of Rio, to represent the rural section of the the county encompassing the territory west of Rio, south including the Town of Leeds and east of the Village of Arlington, and east including the Town of Hampden.
“When you’re the vice-chair you’re not just responsible for the district, but you’re responsible for the whole county,” said Foley.
Despite the larger scope of his work on the board as First Vice Chairperson and also chair of the Highway Committee, Foley explained that he appreciates the non-partisan nature of county policy making.
“In the Capitol they can’t work together, but in the county we can work together to get things done,” said Foley.
Hoffman, a former nurse and current novelist who has lived on a farm outside Columbus with her husband for the past 40-some years, highlighted that spring elections are meant to me non-partisan.
“There should not be any identification with a political group—that is for our fall elections,” said Hoffman. “Spring, we should be standing on our own. I will say that that’s completely false, but it’s what I believe people wanted to do when they put that into play decades and decades ago. So, I think that’s what they wanted and that’s what I’m following.”
Hoffman’s primary affiliations, she explained, are in the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association and the writers’ group, Sisters in Crime, which was started several years ago to promote women writing in the mystery genre.
This is not Hoffman’s first local race though, having been a member of the Columbus School District Board of Education. Hoffman was first elected to the school board in 1985 and has since served about 15 years off and on, most recently two years go. Although education and county policy differ in issues and mechanics, Hoffman plans to bring the same basic approach.
“I would study what is before us, I would talk with various people at the county level—the administrators—and see what’s going on, talk with the town boards that are in the district,” said Hoffman. “Study it and give my opinions of where I think it should be going.”
As many local boards have become more politically divided in the past few years, a general question that links many of the questions for candidates is how they balance the assumptions of the obligations of elected officials: directly representing constituents on a per-issue basis versus taking election as a sign of confidence in the individual judgment of a candidate.
“You’re always weighing what it is that the voters are looking for and wanting, and always looking at what is possible,” said Hoffman, "because you have to bring that all in together and find people on the board who are compatible with your constituents—the ones that are viewing it and finding that common ground with the other supervisors.”
Although having a vote in the board is far from ensuring that particular policy will go forward, and for that matter, Foley explained that there is only so much that be done as the chair of a committee.
“Everything is a committee of five—just being chair doesn’t mean you are in charge, it means you have to run a meeting,” said Foley.
As the chair of the Highway Committee, Foley has committed a substantial amount of time to local lobbying and community outreach for a range of projects, one being the Wisconsin Department of Transportation roundabout installation scheduled for construction at the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 51 in the Town of Leeds to begin this summer.
Nonetheless, there are more projects that Foley would like to see through. On the horizon, he wants to see renovation of the southern portion of Highway 51.
“There’s always stuff left,” said Foley. “I’ve been chair of the ad-hoc 9-1-1 committee and I want to make sure that as that happens the towers are up to date…and then there’s highway, and there’s always something going on there. There’s always stuff going and will be.”
As property values increase outward from the greater Madison area with aggressive residential development nearby, notably just across the county line in the DeForest-Windsor area, Foley does not see this as an immediate risk for the county our outside the abilities of the board and administrators.
“Any developer has to come through Planning and Zoning—you can have development, but if there are issues, that is up to Planning and Zoning,” said Foley. “And if a farmer has, let’s say 100 acres, he can do what he wants, but that’s up to Planning and Zoning and the county board.”
Given current policy, procedures, and ordinance, Foley did not see any reason that demand for future development should be a problem. A key part of this, according to Hoffman, was put into play several decades ago.
“If you’re taking out an agricultural base of land, there are only so many acres that you can pull off for a housing development the rest has to be set aside for farming,” said Hoffman. “So each of the townships had to come up with rules of their own that and get it passed, so the rules are in place to deal with that intense need for building and there’s probably going to be more intense pressure because of COVID—people like to have an escape from higher density areas.”
Although three candidates are vying for the District 23 seat a regular problem for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors has been finding any candidates for all 28 seats. A factor in this has been county meetings being scheduled during weekday mornings and afternoons, making it difficult for citizens with full-time jobs to participate, skewing board membership toward those available for meetings: retirees, farm owners, and those with politically-based employment that accommodates for local board membership.
Asked if she would be open to changing the scheduling of county board meetings to make them available for those with more typical work schedules, Hoffman laughed: “All sorts of people have tried in the past to get it more compatible with bringing in a wider possibility of public comments and…I could see moving more of the meetings to an evening schedule to allow for flexibility…I have been hearing that for a number of years and I know that people in the past have brought it up to change the schedule.”
In practice, Foley explained, the scheduling has its reasons with supervisors driving from across the county to Portage or Wyocena for meetings and not looking forward to driving home at night during blizzard conditions.
Multiple calls were made to Groves’ listed campaign contact phone but were not answered or returned as of publication.
For more information about the Feb. 15 primary, April 5 election, voter registration and your local polling place, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.