The Lodi Common Council approved two amendments to the 2020 budget during its Oct. 20 meeting.
The first one was for the addition of $40,000 for a pick-up truck used by Director of Operations Terry Weter. The purchase was split into fourths, with $10,000 getting added to the expenses of each of the General Fund, Water Fund, Wastewater Fund, and Distribution Fund.
The second amendment was for $10,500 to be taken out of the General Fund for the Lodi Police Department to purchase cameras.
Also during the meeting, the Council approved Mayor Groves Lloyd to be appointed to the WPPI Energy Board of Directors. In her absence, the alternate will be Terry Weter, Director of Operations for the city.
The Council also approved two resolutions that had already received support from the Plan Commission.
The first of those resolutions was regarding the Certified Survey Map submitted by Raymond G. Mejia, who owns Parcel 59 and 59.A within the city. Mejia’s house is on one parcel and his detached garage on another. He requested that his two lots become one.
Both lots are zoned as R-2, single- and two-family lots.
The reason for wanting to combine the two lots is because Mejia wants to convert his garage into an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and then build an additional garage. In order for Mejia to be able to do this, the lots need to be combined because structures cannot be built on property lines.
Council member Steve Clemens noted that a small part of the house already seemed to be built on the lot line, but other members noted that it was a common practice when those houses were being built.
Council member Rich Stevenson, who also is Chairman of the Plan Commission, said that the Zoning Administrator Steve Tremlett looked at both properties and didn’t see any restrictions for Mejia. Tremlett also noted in his report that the lots should be combined because the ADU and current house will utilize the same water and sewer laterals.
The second approval needed by the Council, coming from a Plan Commission item, is for an ordinance to amend Chapter 340 of the Zoning Code, pertaining to commercial districts and the definitions of a gas station. In the second portion, the phrase “automobile service station” simply needs to be removed from a gas station’s definition, so it is not confused with a automobile repair and service station.
Stevenson called the needed resolution approval “a housekeeping item” more than anything else.
