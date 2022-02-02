It would appear that hopes of folding a police department student resource officer program into April’s district referendum have died, but Lodi city officials see a problem that needs addressing one way or another.
“The problem is,” said Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith at Tuesday afternoon’s Public Safety Committee meeting, “that these are full-time problems.”
In the meeting Smith shared details, including a prospective cost estimate, of assigning a full-time Lodi police officer to the School District of Lodi. The price, including officer wages, vehicle and equipment, added up to $99,431, intended at a 70-30 split between the city and the school district, the school district covering the larger portion.
Over two months Lodi police officers reported about 120 calls involving the school district, around 85 being traffic issues, 35 being other issues, and eight being "significant" and requiring investigation including child sexual assault and child pornography.
Part of the investigation included three confiscated phones that required a search through over 60,000 files each.
“As luck would have it,” Smith said, “each one of these phones brought us more cases unrelated to what we were looking for.”
In addition to the need for investigative work, Smith told the committee that there was a need for an officer to be a friendly face that students can talk to about these situations and possibly report issues. The officer could also be a source of digital education, Smith said, adding the cryptic detail, “...predators are buying these videos.”
When asked why the scope of the problem is not better known, Smith told committee members, “The answer is that we don’t put juvenile stuff in the newspaper.”
At the end of 2021 Smith joined Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd in making a presentation to the school board, encouraging the district to take on an officer.
“I think the meeting went great,” said Groves Lloyd, but going on to say that she wanted to convey to board members, “it is supremely unfair for the City of Lodi taxpayers to pick this up.”
Although Lodi schools are mostly within the City of Lodi, the district extends beyond the city, including nine taxing municipalities with Dane Township across the county line.
Despite supportive feedback, Groves Lloyd said, the school board members explained that the adoption of an SRO program would mean the dropping of another new staff member budgeted into the referendum.
“As with every municipality in the state,” said Groves Lloyd, “the money just isn’t there.”
Even if the school district represents a disproportionate demand on police services, Smith explained that officers will continue responding whether a better solution of found or not.
“It in the meantime, it will drain us and will continue to be there,” said Smith. “These calls are killing us.”
Asked how this scenario would compare to a home or a private business bringing consistent police calls, Smith told the committee that way that usually works out is for a business to be fined out of existence or to lose their liquor license in the case of a bar or a restaurant–none of which would apply to a public school.
“It is untenable and unfair,” said Groves Lloyd, saying that they were exploring options for potentially billing for certain services to recoup some of the costs.
Committee member Tim Ripp supported the plan for an SRO calling the program “inherently important” to arrange. “We need to come up with some sort of bargaining chip,” said Ripp. “They’re just way too dynamic to not have a full-time presence…but they have no incentive.”