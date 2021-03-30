Five candidates in the race for three open seats on the Lodi School Board will have votes counted toward their name in the April 6 election.
Incumbent Angie Lathrop Treinen, the current Board Vice President, will have her name appear on the ballot with Kristi McMorris, a newcomer. McMorris is the Executive Director of the Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, as well as Nursery Director for Grace Valley Church in Lodi, which she began with her husband Matt, the church’s pastor.
Registered write-in candidates Julie Burkholder, Terry Haag and Heather Baron will also have votes for them counted in the race. Burkholder added her name early in the election process, while Haag and Baron both joined the race at the end of March.
Additionally, the Lodi Optimist Club will be hosting a virtual candidate forum on at 6p.m. Wednesday, March 31 that will be streamed live on YouTube. Go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtdZ3ooT1VzFu28BUiFGpsQ to view the forum. Public questions for the forum will be accepted up until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, and can be emailed to Karla Faust at mrkfaust@charter.net or to Maureen Palmer at palmema@lodischoolswi.org. Because of time, some submitted questions might not be asked during the forum.
THE CANDIDATES
Angie Lathrop Treinen (i)
Age: 54
Family: Married with two kids (a 2017 and 2019 graduate of LHS)
Why are you running for Lodi School Board?: “I really believe that to have a successful democracy and society, you need ‘regular’ people,” Lathrop Treinen said. “The School Board needs people who have lived in the district, have kids in the district and cares about the schools, and I do. Schools are a complicated animal. I never taught, so it takes a while to see how everything works, and after three years, I understand more. That continuity is important to continuing that knowledge.”
What do you see as the biggest issues currently, or moving forward?: “After a year in emergency mode with constant changes and concerns — and hopefully, with moving to more in person, we can get back to normal — we have to look at what happened, how some catch up, and look at mental health. Some of the things done in virtual should continue. We need to reassess where we’re at. When coming out of a crisis, it forces you to sit. You plan for the next term, but you have to look at 5-10 years ahead, and you can’t let things derail you. You have to join with everybody in the community to develop goals.”
Lathrop Treinen added that the Board will be going through a strategic planning process this summer.
If re-elected, what will you bring back to the Board?: Lathrop Treinen said that one thing she brings is a background in biology, which she said has been useful the last 12 months. But she also has experience being on the Board the last three years.
“I’m Chair of the Contract Review Committee, and that’s taken a while to understand things fully, but now I understand the status of everything better than I did. If changes are needed, I understand the status quo,” she said.
Other comments: Lathrop Treinen brought up that the happenings by the Board, and the district, have been a hot topic over the past year. Whether it be positive or negative, she sees it as beneficial to the district.
“Some of the attention the Board has gotten was not positive. There was a lot to decide. It’s good, though, when people start thinking about schools. It can only help.”
Kristi McMorris
Age: 36
Family: Married with three children, all currently in district (2nd grade, 5th grade and 7th grade)
Why are you running for Lodi School Board?: “I wanted to be involved in the community as much as possible,” she said. “We homeschooled our kids for five years, but I work in the district as a coach in volleyball and softball, and really got to know the district. We then made the switch to traditional education because I saw how good the education was.”
The switch was made during COVID-19, and while the McMorrises didn’t see the full view of normalcy in the district, she felt that the right decision was made. With three open seats, she chose to run because she felt she could “add value” to the Board.
What do you see as the biggest issues currently, or moving forward?: McMorris didn’t look at any issues, but rather where she thought she could add that value to the Board, if elected. She saw her value on the different committees, specifically the curriculum, and policy committees. She wants to be involved in the district’s decisions of how and what students learn in order to “make their education career the best it can be.” She added that she is “passionate about the education part.”
If elected, what will you bring to the Board?: “I’m going to be a team player. I don’t have an agenda and will come in with fresh ideas,” she said. A big part of what she does with the Chamber is thinking of ways to get more people to move to Lodi, and the school district plays “a tremendous role in that.”
“I want to make the district the best, and healthiest, it can be,” she said. “When families move to Lodi, it helps everybody, and I can bring that perspective.”
Other notes: McMorris has had the campaign slogan of ‘For Their Tomorrow,’ saying that if elected, she will do everything with the children in mind, thinking of their tomorrow and future.
Heather Baron
Age: 41
Family: Married with four kids — oldest is LHS graduate, and the other three currently in the district (senior, freshman, and 7th grade)
Why are you running for Lodi School Board?: ‘My husband and I are from Lodi — I moved here when I was 10 — and we’re proud of Lodi,” Baron said. She has coached and volunteered at numerous times throughout the district. Admitted that this year was a horrible year to sit on School Board, but thinks she can offer a different viewpoint. What motivated her was how the Board handled the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the district could have offered a hybrid model at the beginning of the school year, as most parents wanted kids in person according to initial surveys. She said the parents wanted the option to begin the year, but the School Board “took the choice away.” Baron saw what her eldest daughter — now a senior — missed and how the virtual learning process affected her. Baron said that was her biggest motivational factor for joining the race.
What do you see as the biggest issues currently, or moving forward?: The biggest thing for Baron was to see the district get through the pandemic so that the 2021-22 academic year isn’t affected like previous classes.
If elected, what will you bring to the Board?: “I’m a fast learner and love to hear people’s opinions on things. I would read email after email. I want to hear those viewpoints. I have strong feelings and am very opinionated,” Baron said. “I also know I’ll only be one vote. I can offer the different viewpoint from being on the outside, but still involved. I want those emails (if elected). I want to represent (those parents) and make the school the best it can be.”
Julie Burkholder
Age: 47
Family: Married with two children — one currently in the district (8th grader) and the other attending UW-Milwaukee.
Why are you running for Lodi School Board?: “I do a lot for the community. I have a passion for helping the community,” she said, adding that being on the School Board will carry (that passion) into the school system.
She said that the Board’s decisions on virtual learning made a lot of parents mad at its members, but she knows that the Board was not directly at fault. She said she is a bi-partisan person, and while she understands that the Board has a job to do, the decisions on the virtual learning process “tore the community apart.” Burkholder said that, if on the Board, she will speak for those angry parents, as well as defend the School Board.
What do you see as the biggest issues currently, or moving forward?: Burkholder would like the Board to inform the public more on decisions made. She referenced the sale of the old elementary school building in March 2019 for $1,000 and how many residents were unaware of what is going on. Moreso, she wants the Board to let the public know when meetings are going on, saying posting on Facebook is a great way to do that.
If elected, what will you bring to the Board?: “I want to bring a voice from the community and neighbors into the School Board,” she said. “I feel that there needs to be a voice from the community members to the School Board.”
Terry Haag
Age: 67, Lodi High School graduate, Class of 1972
Family: Married for 47 years with three children — all came through the district
Why are you running for Lodi School Board?: “When I retired from school nursing a few years ago, I saw it as another step of involvement around schools and the kids,” she said. “I enjoy working for and around children, so this is the next step of that civic duty, and I thought I should do it now.”
What do you see as the biggest issues currently, or moving forward?: “It’s getting the kids caught up and back on track,” she said. “Many kids fell way behind (during virtual learning), and some got ahead working well virtually, but we need to get everybody back in and going at the same rate.”
If elected, what will you bring to the Board?: “A lot of history,” she said. “I grew up in the area, and was a school nurse for 26 years.”
Haag has worked in home health care and has taught at Madison College. She said she has a large overview of the area and will bring that big-picture thinking.
“It’s time to think outside of the box and brainstorm to keep what is working and amending what doesn’t,” she said. “Instead of being caught off guard, we need to be prepared.”
“And we need to get everybody smiling again,” she concluded.
