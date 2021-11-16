On Tuesday night, the City of Lodi Common Council approved Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church’s application for the Lodi Holiday Parade.
The move came during the consent portion of the council’s agenda.
It will take place Dec. 11 between 6-8 p.m. The church is expecting 300 spectators and 20 vehicles, with the parade going through Fair, Elizabeth and Clark streets, as well as Millston Avenue. Plans call for the event concluding on Fair Street in Goeres Park.
According to the application, there will s’mores and caroling in Goeres Park following the parade, which used to be operated by the Lodi Rotary Club.