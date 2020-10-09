On Tuesday, Oct.13 at 6 p.m., the DeForest Area Public Library will host a forum of seven candidates across three Assembly Districts that will appear on area ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
Due to COVID-19, the forum will be held via Zoom, with residents required to register in order to receive the link to view the event.
To be represented at the forum are the candidates from Districts 37, 42 and 79. In District 37, John Jagler, Abigail Lowery and Stephen Retzlaff Jr. have all been invited to partake. In District 42, Melissa Arndt and Jon Plumer are scheduled to be in attendance, as are Diane Hesselbein and Victoria Fueger for District 79.
District 42 covers the Lodi and Poynette areas, including the Village of Dane and some of DeForest. District 79 covers the Waunakee and Windsor areas, while District 37 covers most of the DeForest areas.
Here’s a quick glance of the candidates for District 42:
Jon Plumer (R-Lodi)
Plumer, the incumbent, is seeking re-election after taking office in 2018 in a special election due to the resignation of Keith Ripp.
He and his wife, Chris, have four children and seven grandchildren. Plumer owns the Plumer Karate America studios with wife, and daughter, Katie Greer. He also worked as a route salesman at Kraft Foods for 30 years before retiring.
Plumer was a member of the Lodi Area EMS Commission, as well as being president of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and serving on the Lodi Town Board. He is also currently a Supervisor on the Columbia County Board and a member of the Lodi Optimist Club.
Melissa Arndt (D-Rio)
Arndt prides herself on growing up in a blue-collar family. Now, with her husband, Joe, she has raised two children through the Rio School District.
She is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has worked in the nursing field. Arndt is currently the practice manger of a family medicine practice. She is also a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for UW-Health in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Arndt spent 10 years as an EMT with the Rio EMS Department and is the Wisconsin Chapter leader of the non-profit organization Free Mom Hugs.
At the forum, each of the seven candidates will present opening statements, followed by a question-and-answer period with prepared questions. The library hosts will pose other questions, as time allows, submitted by the audience via the chat feature on Zoom. Each candidate will then be given an opportunity for a closing statement.
To register to participate in the Zoom viewing, follow the link in the Calendar section on the DeForest Area Public Library’s website at www.deforestlibrary.org.
