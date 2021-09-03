For most of the month of August, the Clerk position for the Town of Lodi sat vacant. On Friday, Aug. 20, during a special Town Board meeting, Kristi McMorris was approved to take over that role.
McMorris’ first day on the job was Aug. 23.
According to meeting minutes, Board Supervisors Tom Marx and Mark Hamilton held interviews with four people for the Town Clerk position. Marx recommended that McMorris be selected, and paid a $52,000 yearly salary. Town Attorney William Morgan stated that he would draw up an identical contract from that of previous years.
Per Hamilton in the minutes, he said that he and Marx “felt Kristi had researched the clerk position and knew statutes when she came in.” That resulted in a “significant difference” between her and other candidates.
“She looked into a mentor program. She should be a good fit for the Town, and she is hitting the ground running,” Hamilton was quoted as saying. “She was prepared, knew the duties, and knew her resources.”
McMorris is a Town of Lodi resident and was given a one-year contract to start. The initial one-year contract gives the Town an opportunity to evaluate, according to Morgan.
The vote was unanimous for McMorris, who fills a position that was vacant for a few weeks — since April Goeske left as of Aug. 1. McMorris had previously been the Executive Director of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, and she currently is a member of the Lodi School Board.
In a 2018 Lodi Enterprise/Poynette Press article after she was hired at the Chamber, it was noted that McMorris had 15 years of experience in event planning and office management at that time, as well as a background in digital marketing.
Also, as a result of the closed session portion of the meeting, the Board also unanimously approved to pay Goeske for 68 hours of her “accrued and unused vacation time,” which equals $1,667.31, in accordance with the contract the Town had with Goeske.
The Lodi Town Hall hours also increased from its temporary hours. From now until Oct. 24, the new hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Then on Oct. 25, the hours will revert to the Town Hall’s normal hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.