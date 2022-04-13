In their first meeting since the Spring Election, the Lodi School Board has unanimously approved pay raises and benefit increases for teachers and district support staff.
The passage of the school referendum that appeared on the April 5 ballot clarified the path forward for a number of decisions that had been on hold in the district according to Superintendent Vince Breunig.
"We posted for an open teaching position that we've kind-of had a hold on," Breunig told the board at their April 11 meeting, "and we've started looking at our technology purchases for next year."
Across the state, school referendums received broad support, according to Breunig, with 70 school districts placing 81 different questions on ballots, 80% of which passing. Questions on non-recurring referendum funding, such as Lodi, had a passage rate of 92%, with 35 approved and three failing.
With the district's financial situation appearing to be clarified for the next five years, outgoing board member William Wipperfurth moved to institute a 5.4% increase for teaching staff and one dollar per hour increase in wages for support staff, along with a 2.5% increase for administrative staff.
"We've got a high performing school system and we've been behind on pay," said Wipperfurth. "We're trying to do better. The referendum passed. We appreciate the support of the citizens. We've got to take care of our staff. It has been a tough deal and we really appreciate the job they've done."
Board President H. Adam Steinberg offered a friendly amendment to include a stipulation that would set a minimum hourly wage in the district at $15, which Wipperfurth accepted. The motion then passed six-to-zero (board member Angela Lathrop was absent from the meeting).
Addressing insurance, the board then approved increasing individual healthcare contributions by $500 per year and family plan contributions by $1,000 per year, again passing unanimously.
The board also revised the annual health reimbursement, from $750 per year to $1,000 per year, starting as of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.