Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer will retain his Assembly District 42 seat, as he topped Melisa Arndt in Tuesday’s election.
With all precincts reporting, Plumer garnered 59.2 percent of the vote, with Arndt finishing with 40.8 percent.
The 42nd Assembly District covers portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties, including the communities of Lodi and Poynette.
We will have more on Tuesday’s elections.
