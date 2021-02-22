The City of Lodi’s wastewater treatment plant will be getting a new UV system and sludge pump.
The items were not in the Public Works budget for this year, but the $162,494 purchase for both was approved by the Common Council at its Feb. 17 meeting.
Rich Stevenson, chair of the Public Works and Utilities Committee, said that the committee asked several questions of Weter during its Feb. 2 meeting regarding the vendor. He said that it is a specialized field and that there is usually only one vendor per region, and that with a situation like this, you have to replace it with the same equipment.
Weter said that three bids were received for the UV system, but noted that all of them went back to one product — the Trojan system. He said that the lowest bidder is who the city has worked with anyway, too.
Trojan’s price given to the city for the UV system is $103,975. It includes the equipment, shipment to the site and a start-up by qualified personnel. The yearly operation and maintenance costs are $2,539 — $1,621 on yearly power costs and $918 on annual lamp replacement costs.
According to Trojan Technologies, UV systems utilize a low pressure, low intensity lamp technology. Since Trojan introduced the open channel approach to disinfection in 1982, many municipalities have opted for ultraviolet as the preferred method of pathogen destruction at their respected facilities. a UV system is environmentally friendly, much more safer and more cost-effective than its chemical chlorine disinfection counterpart.
According to Trojan, UV disinfection is a physical process that instantaneously neutralizes microorganisms as they pass by ultraviolet lamps submerged in the effluent. The process adds nothing to the water but the UV light, so it has no impact on the chemical composition or the dissolved oxygen content of the water.
As for the sludge pump, Weter originally estimated it at being around 20 years old, but when addressing the Common Council, said it is probably closer to 40 years old. He said that since parts aren’t available, the entire pump needs to be replaced.
Stevenson added that the pump was identified as being “on its last leg” several years ago, and thinks that the city got a good seven or eight years of extra life out of it.
With the items not in the 2021 budget, the money will instead come from the Public Works and Utilities’ equipment replacement fund, which according to Director of Operations Terry Weter, currently has around $725,000 remaining in it. With the purchase, it will bring the fund down to $550,000-$560,000 left. Weter added that the utility is not expecting any other large costs in the near future and can work on replenishing that fund.
