An ad hoc interview committee has been formed by the Lodi Common Council to interview candidates for the vacant administrator/finance director position.
The committee will meet Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to conduct the interviews. A special meeting of the Common Council has been called for Dec. 7. At that time, the name of a final candidate for the job will be brought to the body, according to Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd.
Along with the mayor, the ad hoc committee will consist of council members Mike Goethel, Eric Hansen, Rich Stevenson, Nick Strasser and Peter Tonn. Timothy Ripp took his name out of the running because of possible time conflicts.
The mayor explained the need for the committee. There have been difficulties getting a quorum for the interviews. With the new ad hoc committee, three members plus the mayor will be enough for a quorum.