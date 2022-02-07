The Eastern Columbia County Joint Municipal Court (ECCJMC) meets on the first Monday of each month at Poynette Village Hall. The ECCJMC hears cases from the cities of Columbus and Lodi; the villages of Arlington, Cambria, Dane, Fall River, Pardeeville, Poynette, Randolph and Rio; and the towns of Columbus, Dekorra and Lodi.
While looking at the day-to-day operations, Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge saw something missing that was direly needed — a community service program for juvenile offenders, specifically in the Poynette community. Currently, the village has no such program, nor has it had anything similar in the past. So for the past few months, Rogge has been working with others to change that.
Rogge said that when pre-teens or younger teenagers commit a status offense, a citation is issued and the child needs to go to court.
A status offense is defined as conduct that would not be a crime if it were committed by an adult. Examples are truancy (skipping school), vaping in school, violating a city or county curfew, underage possession and consumption of alcohol or tobacco, running away, and ungovernability (being beyond the control of parents or guardians).
Because the Poynette community had no program previously, it was up to offending juvenile and family to go find places to complete acts of community service.
“It’s up to this kids to solicit people for work. You’re setting them up for failure,” Rogge said. “There was no structure.”
Rogge said that process usually resulted in the juvenile going back to court and informing the judge that no community service was completed, meaning a fine would have to be paid — most likely by the parents or guardians.
“The kids aren’t learning anything,” Rogge said.
Rogge wants the children to have a sense of ownership and accountability for their actions.
“Let’s have a little bit of ownership in it, a little responsibility, and to actually teach them a life skill,” he said.
Through various meetings, there are now established businesses and entities in Poynette that can serve as places for juveniles to complete their community service requirements. There is now a structured plan if someone is ordered to complete community service hours.
“Now they have community service options, instead of the judge just saying, ‘20 hours of community service and you don’t have to pay the ticket,’” Rogge said.
As of now, there are five places within Poynette where juveniles can volunteer — the Department of Public Works, the Poynette Library, the Poynette Area Food Pantry, Wholeistic Healing and Wellness Clinic, and the Poynette Area Chamber of Commerce.
“These are the pre-approved locations, and they’re all networked together,” Rogge said. “Let’s say DPW has two hours, and the library has three hours. They can network together to try to help facilitate and get, let’s say 20 hours, so we can see this kid succeed.”
The plan is to also get some local churches added to the list of community service options, but Rogge is still awaiting their approvals to be involved in the program.
The program means a lot to Rogge, as he didn’t have a traditional upbringing. While growing up, it was deemed that it was unfit for him to live at his home and he was awarded to the state of Wisconsin and entered into foster care. That can have a lot of negative effects, but it doesn’t have to. In other cases, Rogge wants to use the community service program as a learning tool for the young offenders.
“We want to see these kids succeed, and if you issue them a ticket at 12- or 13-years old, and their parents are paying for it, are they really learning anything? No, they’re not,” Rogge said. “They’ll just repeat, and it’s a revolving door. And then we have these same kids in court.”
In addition to the form instructing those to complete community service — with a certain deadline for completion — they will be given a liability form and a list of the approved places to contact within the village.
The liability form is “to protect everyone involved,” Rogge said. The liability form lists seven conditions that the participant and parent/guardians adhere to:
— My involvement and/or participation in this Community Service Program is voluntary;
— I understand that there is a risk in participating;
— I do not have any medical ailments, physical limitations, or disabilities that will affect ability to participate in this Community Service Program;
— Poynette Police Department and approved community service locations undertake no direct legal or financial responsibility for my personal safety or well-being when I am participating in this Community Service Program;
— I forever release Poynette Police Department and approved community service locations, and all related participants, from any and all claims and causes of action that occurred now or may in the future for personal injury or property damaging arising out of participation in the Community Service Program; and
— I am 100% liable for all medical expenses incurred as a result of any injury or property damage during my participation in this Community Service Program.
The local businesses/entities cannot seek any benefit from the program and substitute those serving community service for those that are currently on staff or other volunteers.
“I’ve already gotten the OK from the judge,” Rogge said. “He’s on board. Then we’ll have a structured community service program for our youth that we’ve never had before.”
There have been other ideas from Rogge that have come to fruition for the department, and community, as well. He began a woman’s self-defense class, held at Plumer Karate America.
It was also his idea to create a safe exchange zone in the parking lot of the Poynette Police Department. People can complete transactions for items purchased from online formats such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, eBay and the likes. The area of the parking lot is under 24/7 video surveillance.