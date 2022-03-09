The Town of Lodi's Tuesday board meeting featured an agreement on a repair issue, first steps of a fundraising effort, and much public discussion leading to future agenda items.
Following agreements from the City of Lodi and Lodi Area EMS Commission, the Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors joined to approve $16,950 for replacement of an EMS station garage door. The proposal was an improvement, according to EMS Commission member Supervisor Tom Marx, with a higher expected price tag and the other two entities having previously approved repair costs up to $22,000.
Supervisor Marc Hamilton also brought a building preservation issue to the board, though without any particular cost to the Town of Lodi. As he explained to the board, he had been part of an effort to renovate the Okee School House, a project estimated to cost around $100,000 in order to prevent long-term degradation of the building.
The project did not take off independently, in part, Hamilton explained, because of difficulty getting donations with requests of tax deductible organization status. Instead, he was proposing that the project be brought under the Town of Lodi, simplifying the process by creating an account designated for donations to the Okee School House renovation.
Following discussion with attorney William Morgan about a need to create a town policy ordinance for such situations, the board unanimously agreed on creation of an account for an Okee School House fundraiser.
Seating at the meeting was near to full at the start of the meeting with residents wishing to provide comment largely on one of two issues.
The first was a number of properties in the Town of Lodi, which residents felt have become dilapidated or have become a blight through development of commercial use outside of local zoning. One woman explained that she had filed a complaint with the Department of Natural Resources noting that one property owner had been suspected for burning trash within a flood plain.
An area of confusion in the matter had been jurisdiction and whether the matter should be handled by the Town of Lodi or Columbia County Planning and Zoning. Given the ability of county authorities to follow through with direct enforcement, it was decided that the the Town Board would reach out to the county to pursue a resolution.
A much more heated discussion came with residents asking the Town Board's position on potential changes to the town's local sanitary district organization.
A former sanitary district board member told the board, "[Chairman] James Brooks, I know you've been going around telling people you don't think you're getting your money's worth out of the sanitary district."
"I don't know who said that," Brooks interjected, "and I would tell you that's a direct lie."
The next public comment followed asking "to what advantage" the town would be "jumping in on this," pressing the issue: "Can anyone answer me?"
Morgan clarified that the board could not have any formal discussion on the subject, with the public input section of a meeting necessarily being a one-way arrangement and that since the topic was not on the agenda, it would need to be noticed as a future agenda item before the board to could take action or make any proper reply.
Brooks put the question to the board if members would like to the the sanitary district question placed on the April meeting's agenda, or be the subject of a special meeting.
Board members agreed that it should be an agenda item, only differing on formatting.
Hamilton explained that he had intended to see the subject as a future agenda item, but given the circumstances, wanted to speak as a citizen, not representing the board.
"I would like the reasons we should have it: the sanitary district is not centrally located, it's not handicap accessible--we have many people who come here and pay their utilities and that's not an option," said Hamilton, "the government released Road to Recovery funds for us last year and they could have used some of the funds and we did not know they could have used them."
Hamilton pointed out that roughly $300,000 in funding could be available from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), but that the "hands off" nature of the sanitary districts made application of such resources difficult, which he believed could be improved by "bringing them under one umbrella."
Supervisor Karla Faust agreed that it should be an agenda item, though not necessarily needing a special session.
"The thing that I'm most disheartened about is that we are looking, considering--considering is a huge word here--of trying to do something for the betterment of our township," said Faust. "And I keep reading about how we're nothing but shysters, and we're going to steal the money, and we're going to skim accounts, we're going to raise sewer rates and we're going to run this into the ground. And that's all before we've had an opportunity to sit and discuss."
Faust told the room that there were presumably valid arguments on either side, but in this case--and in general--the town would benefit from kindness and listening.
"I can promise there isn't one part of my being that sits in this seat that thinks I'm going to steal money from anybody," said Faust. "I tell you something else: Facebook and social media are horrendous. I think I termed it that I think we have a bunch of keyboard bullies, because people sit behind keyboards and they love to go after us...Nobody is voting on anything tonight, so I just ask people to listen."
The board closed the issue for the moment, agreeing to revisit in a special meeting on March 15.