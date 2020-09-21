The Common Council approved having MSA, a consulting and engineering firm, move forward with the bidding process of two potential upcoming projects, but one came with a lengthy discussion.
The long discussion came as a result of the potential work surrounding the TID #3 drainage improvement project, which would address flooding after rains in the area of Joyce Street on the city’s northwest side.
MSA’s plans called for a retaining wall, drainage ditch, updates to stormwater sewer pipes and other needed work to decrease flooding.
It is a project that has been discussed for many years, but has been delayed and continued to be pushed back to later dates for various reasons.
The Council approved MSA to go forward in the bidding process by a 4-3 vote. Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd was the tie-breaking vote after Council members were in a 3-3 split decision. The Council also wants MSA to try and find cost-saving measures to the overall project and bring ideas to the October meeting.
Council members had concerns over the price tag of the project, which currently sits at $230,100.23 — including a 5% contingency — as presented by MSA. The plans were estimated to be 90% complete.
In her decisive vote, Groves Lloyd decided to move the project along as she felt something needed to be done sooner rather than later if the project was put off any further.
The Council also hopes that MSA can come up with one or two other solutions to the TID #3 project as a way to further cut costs.
The other approval given to MSA was for the Gay Street improvement project, which is estimated to cost around $500,000, including contingencies. The project would reconstruct the street with curbs and gutters on both sides.
The plan calls to make the road 26-feet wide with a walking path on one side of the street. However, MSA advised the Council that the street could not have two-way traffic if parking was allowed on both sides of the street. If parking on both sides is desirable, MSA suggests making the road a one-way street.
According to MSA, these plans are about 80% complete for the project. The firm also suggested to bid the projects together as a way to potentially save money. It also allows for bigger, as well as local, construction companies to bid on the projects.
Lodi United Methodist Church plans to be alternate voting location
Due to the limited capacity as City Hall, a new polling location for all wards looks to be established at Lodi United Methodist Church for the Nov. 3 election.
The church has ample space and will allow voters to have the proper distance if choosing to vote in person, as the election is expected to have record-breaking voter turnout.
