State Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) has been honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association (WCA) with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for his work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 Legislative Session.
Plumer represents Assembly District 42 of the Wisconsin State Legislature, which covers most of Columbia County, along with portions of Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Marquette counties.
“We are proud to recognize Representative Plumer for his efforts on behalf of Wisconsin’s 72 counties,” WCA Executive Director Mark D. O’Connell said in a news release. “He is an advocate and true partner who understands the important relationship between the state and counties. We at the Wisconsin Counties Association are honored to work alongside him to create effective policies that serve our communities, while keeping the taxpayers in mind.”
The WCA Outstanding Legislator Award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts. These legislators have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
In addition, Mitch Sands of Representative Plumer’s office received a WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff Award for his efforts on behalf of the Wisconsin Counties Association.
“Staff is imperative to the legislative process and we recognize these dedicated individuals with our awards,” said O’Connell. “We are excited to name Mitch as ‘WCA Outstanding Legislative Staff’ and are grateful for his partnership with our WCA Government Affairs Team.”
WCA represents the interests of county government both on the state and federal levels and is located in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.wicounties.org.
