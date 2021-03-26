While only two names will appear on the April 6 ballot in the race for three open seats on the Lodi School Board, residents will have a total of four candidates to chose from, outside of normal write-in procedures.
Incumbent Angie Lathrop — the current Vice President of the Board — will have her name appear on the ballot, along with Kristi McMorris, who is the Executive Director of the Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. McMorris is also Nursery Director at Grace Valley Church in Lodi, which she helped begin with her husband, and church’s pastor, Matt.
Additionally, two people are in the running as registered write-in candidates. The two not appearing on the ballot, but whose write-in votes will be counted are Julie Burkholder and Terry Haag. Burkholder submitted her name early in the process, while Haag was a late edition, joining the race at the end of March.
Lathrop’s seat is up for election, as are the ones currently held by Steven Ricks (current treasurer) and Shelly Pare — both choosing not to run for re-election.
