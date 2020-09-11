At its August meeting, the Lodi Common Council approved the final special assessments to property owners for the Pond Street improvements to the curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Letters were sent out to the property owners with the option to pay in full, submit partial payment now and the rest later, or to have four annual installments.
The Council had to call a special meeting on Sept. 8 to address an error. It came in a letter mailed out by the City, when the 16 property owners were asked to choose which option they’d prefer before the Sept. 20 deadline.
In the letter, there were five mentions of the installation payments. In four of those instances, it read “four annual installments.” However, in the list of the three options, the final option — and fifth instance — read as “six annual installments.”
The error, which was not intentional, was brought up by a resident of Pond Street, who had initially paid his assessment in full, but asked to change payment options the following day due to another issue needing to be addressed.
Per the City’s Special Assessment Policy, passed in May 2017, there have always been three options for payment — the same being followed with the properties on Pond Street. The annual installments were approved to be maxed out at four years, but additional financing options have also been available for those who need it, which is also subject to Council approval.
The Council had a couple of options on how to handle the situation. They could rescind the approved resolution from its August meeting and approve a new one that allows for six annual installments on special assessments.
“For some home owners, this isn’t a big expense, but for some, it could cause significant difficulties,” Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said.
City Clerk Brenda Ayers noted that none of the property owners who responded to the first letter had chosen the incorrectly-stated option, including the resident who pointed it out. She added that six property owners have already paid their assessment in full.
The other option was to simply send out another letter to the 10 remaining property owners who still owe the City, address the error and clarify the matter.
“I’d prefer a letter saying ‘sorry’ and stating that it should be four years,” Council President Rich Stevenson said. “If there’s a further problem, we can work out that issue.”
Council member Steve Clemens added, “It does seem like an obvious error, and I think a letter should be sufficient.”
The Council agreed to send letters to the remaining 10 property owners that pointed out the one error and also reiterated that the annual installments are over a four-year period and not six. However, those who are experiencing financial hardships are encouraged to call City Hall and work out further arrangements, if necessary.
A final idea discussed was to simply change the policy to six annual installments for any future special assessments, but the Council did not like that as an option.
