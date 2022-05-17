Poynette’s Public Works Department is finally getting a long-awaited addition to its fleet. At its May 9 meeting, the Village Board approved the purchase of a new dump truck/plow for Public Works Director Scott Gorman and his crew.
Gorman has been searching high and low for a replacement of the department’s 2003 Sterling patrol truck. The amount budgeted in 2022 for a new truck is $180,000, but a chance to get something under that price came across during an online auction in March for a 10-year old used truck. Poynette did not have the winning bid, and the search continued.
On May 9, Gorman presented the Board with an opportunity to purchase a brand new 2023 HV507 International patrol truck.
The problems for purchasing a new truck recently have been high costs and long delivery times, which is why Gorman began searching for used vehicles. However, he was able to find a new truck, and still stay below the overall budget.
There was $60,000 budgeted for a new leaf collector truck in 2022, but Gorman was able to find a used one for a third of the cost. That savings pushed the new dump truck/plow available spendings to $220,000. The new truck will cost an estimated $206,196 per the quote given to Gorman from Lakeside International Trucks. Delivery is still estimated for early 2024.
The department’s 2003 truck could yield $18,000 for trade-in value, but Gorman believes that even while that amount is guaranteed, more could be made by putting it up for some sort of auction.
What allowed the department to be able to stay within budget is Gorman’s finding of a 2000 ODB LTC600 leaf collector for only $18,500 from MacQueen Equipment.
Board declares intent to assess property owners for 2022 street repair
The Board approved a preliminary resolution declaring its intent to exercise special assessment for sanitary sewer laterals and curb and gutter as part of the 2022 Thomas/Cross Street Improvement project.
Declaring its intent just “kicks off the process,” according to Village Attorney Chris Hughes. Another public hearing will take place when details and estimated amounts are finalized. The village has typically gone with a 0% interest rate and given property owners 10 years to pay off the assessments.
“It’s more important to stay consistent,” trustee Steve Mueller said.
Trustee Chris Polzer added, “I saw nothing outrageous in the assessments. They are in line with what we have done before, and are fair for everybody.”
In other news, the Board approved a resolution to declare its intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing.
The reimbursement resolution is required by the IRS to declaring the village’s official intent to reimburse a municipal account with proceeds from a tax-exempt bond or promissory note. This helps protect the village should it have paid for any costs in the previous 60 days from May 9 and moving forward from that date in which the village intends to reimburse with tax-exempt debt proceeds.
By passing the resolution, it does not obligate the village to any expenditure, or debt issuance.
Public comment
Shawntel Sandstrom, owner of The Green Stem, addressed the Board in regards to the alcohol licenses. Licenses were discounted during the pandemic, but have since gone back to normal rates, some as high as $500 — which were $50 during the pandemic.
Sandstrom wonders if a more permanent number could be somewhere in the middle.
“Some businesses have still had a hard time getting supplies,” she said.
She also wondered if the ordinance can change and have businesses on a tiered system of prices for alcohol licenses, ranging as high as bars and restaurants, down to tiers of grocery stories, gas stations, the legion, and other businesses based on typical quantity of sales per year.