The current City of Lodi administration had no paper trail when it came to what’s been happening at the city’s rain garden, located in Veterans Memorial Park.
The topic was a point of discussion during the Parks Committee meeting on July 6. Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said that the Public Works Department recently cleaned up the area, but has since received comments about the appearance of the site from those that established it. She added that the area looks aesthetically pleasing, but the volunteers who put the garden in were “dismayed” by what the city has done to the site regarding mowing.
The garden’s purpose is to collect stormwater runoff from area streets and homes and help remove pollutants as it flows through the garden and into Spring Creek.
The city has been unaware who takes care of the site and what is done each year, so Lloyd and the Committee agreed that things need to be on file. The area was put in some time in 2003 as a joint project by the Parks Committee, Friends of Scenic Valley Lodi, Wisconsin DNR, U.S. Geological Survey, the University of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin DOT.
Groves Lloyd met with Committee member Bill Welch recently to accomplish the goal of having something in place that future administrations can reference, so “they aren’t left with no paper trail like we were,” the mayor said.
Groves Lloyd said she’d like to meet with those volunteers who primarily take care of the area every year in February or March so the city knows what needs to be done to the site that given year.
“The volunteers don’t want it mowed, but the city doesn’t want eight-feet tall weed-like grasses,” Groves Lloyd said.
Committee member Mike Bilkey said a problem in the past is that groups of volunteers “age out,” meaning they step away at a certain age and there is no one from a younger generation to take over. He said that there needs to be something in place that states if no volunteer or group is there to take care of the site, then the city can do what it sees fit to the area, until a new volunteer or group can take back the care.
The garden is functioning as it should. Groves Lloyd said the U.S. Geological Survey recently surveyed the area and found that the water temperature reduces by 70% from the time it enters the garden to when it enters Spring Creek.
Director of Operations report
Terry Weter, Lodi’s Public Works Director, provided his monthly report to the Committee.
Weter noted that the leadership team within public works walked Fair Street to envision the upcoming project requirements, as well as possibly changing the parking layout from angle to parallel. They also looked at issues with the retaining wall that spans part of Goeres Park.
Another topic for discussion was the possibility of moving the ice skating rink from its current location — between Goeres Park and the wastewater treatment plant — and making that area into another parking lot for park users.
At the Terrace Vista development, all underground utilities, minus the street lights, are installed. Installation of sidewalks, streetlights, trees along the street and grading the terraces still needs to be done by the developer. Phase II of the development is being reviewed for utility layout.
A local business has offered to provide two new electronic scoreboards for the baseball/softball diamonds in Goeres Park. The planned signs will have to go to the zoning administrator to check size regulations and for permits.
Other notes from Weter:
— The tennis courts across from the community pool were power washed;
— A memorial plaque for Susie the Duck was installed in Spring Creek Park, which details the story behind Susie the Duck in Lodi; and
— The Gay Street project is complete with final punch list items being addressed.