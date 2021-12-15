Lodi Clerk appointed to Administrator-Finance Director Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Lodi Common Council approved Brenda Ayers to be appointed to be the new city administrator and director of finance on Tuesday night.Ayers, who is currently city clerk and has been interim administrator, has been presented a verbal offer, following the vote in Tuesday’s special session.Following a brief closed session, the resolution was passed making Ayers city administrator and finance director as if January 1, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi wrestlers earn big early-season victory over state power Fennimore Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic opens shop in Poynette Green Stem Floral and Gifts in Poynette blossoming after first year under Shawntel Sandstrom Lodi United Methodist Church gives out another round of Dolly Fund grants Experienced crew returns for Lodi wrestling team expecting big things in 2021-22 Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin