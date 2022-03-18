The Lodi Town Hall was packed for a standing-room-only special meeting on March 15, where residents adamantly informed the board that they did not want any discussion of making the three area sanitary districts part of a local utility.
The meeting started with over an hour of public input with comments ranging from questions of why there was any question of changing sewer and water services, skepticism over the effectiveness of an altered financial or managerial structure, to the implied threat that any changes would result in mass exit of sanitary district staff, board members and boycotts of board members’ personal businesses.
In the previous Town Board meeting Supervisor Karla Faust alluded to a toxic environment surrounding the issue in which “keyboard bullies” had been accusing board members of attempted malfeasance and misappropriation before discussion of the issue had even been put on the agenda.
At the end of the public input section of Tuesday’s meeting–or the first phase of it– the board took a brief break, a few minutes later returning to discuss the topic for the first time. Supervisor Marc Hamilton explained his recent concerns in terms of a lack of communication with the Okee and Harmony Grove Sanitary Districts and future funding.
Part of the issue with communication, Hamilton explained, is that he had tried to have discussions with members of the sanitary district boards, but was informed by the Town Board’s attorney that this was a problem as far as open meeting laws and should be ended.
“We have tried to reach out as far as we could without coming into some sort of ‘walking quorums’ and stuff,” said Hamilton, referring to the circumstance in which enough board members meet outside of an official meeting to constitute a quorum and hence an illegal unannounced meeting.
Hamilton listed some of the reasons he wanted the board to look at options in that realm –”and I want to emphasize that, to look at it,” Hamilton said.
“We had the Road to Recovery funds that we got from the federal government a while ago and we spent the money, and then we found out that the Sanitary District could have used some of those funds, well we didn’t know that because they are so hands-off,” said Hamilton. “Well now we have some ARPA funds coming too to the tune of $300,000 and, again, we can spend that on a lot of different areas … they could have access to those funds, but we don’t know because we’re so hands-off on what their needs are compared to what our needs are.”
To bring the different entities of the Sanitary Districts “under one roof” as part of the Town of Lodi government, Hamilton suggested that it could help, “so one hand knows what the other hand is doing.”
A larger, longer-term concern, Hamilton told attendees, was that, according to information from the Wisconsin Towns Association, he was expecting to see a trend of more and more local funding coming state and federal grant programs, as opposed to directly budgeted tax revenue.
"If we’re going to be competing against 500-some other towns in Wisconsin, we’ve got to know what we’re doing,” said Hamilton. “We’ve got to have our t’s crossed, our i’s dotted, and the more heads we can get into this game, the better off we’re going to be.”
The Okee and Harmony Grove Sanitary Districts weighed in on the issue prior to the meeting, posting a statement on all pages of the districts’ websites.
The message addresses residents with an all-caps introduction:
THERE IS A TOWN OF LODI BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON MARCH 15, 2022 AT 6PM AT THE TOWN HALL TO DISCUSS AND CONSIDER THE CREATION OF A TOWN OF LODI UTILITY DISTRICT. IN CREATING THIS UTILITY DISTRICT THEY HAVE ALREADY MADE IT CLEAR THEY WILL DISSOLVE THE HARMONY GROVE AND OKEE SANITARY DISTRICTS AND ASSUME CONTROL OVER THE DISTRICT’S ASSETS AND OPERATIONS.
The statement goes on to highlight the districts’ “exemplary past record,” and point out that if absorbed into a local utility, the district residents would have a loss of local control as management would shift from a three-person commission elected from Harmony Grove and Okee to a utility ultimately under the Town Board, “whose members may not reside within the District and are elected from all the Town residents.”
Another issue, according to the statement, would be absorption of district funds into the Town of Lodi’s budget. This was directly addressed by board members in the meeting, who explained that any such money would be kept separate from the Town’s general fund.
The statement ends: “FOR ALL OF THE ABOVE REASONS, THIS IS A BAD IDEA FOR YOU, BOTH AS A DISTRICT RESIDENT AND AS A TOWN RESIDENT. This is an important decision that will affect you financially and the level of service you receive. We as the District commissioners, respectfully submit there is no need to change the current situation. However, if such a decision is to be made, it should be made by the residents through a referendum, not simply by the Town Board forcing its decision upon us. Please reach out to the Town Board with any questions and concerns.”
In the Town Board meeting, Chairman James Brooks explained his broaching the topic, telling the room that there had not been a supervisor since 2015 who had not talked about it.
“I always wondered why the sanitary district wasn’t part of the town government,” said Brooks, giving an example of how it is necessary for the sanitation district and town to work in parallel in order to open a new road–determining whether there is a need for new sewer or water pipes. “But I wasn’t on the Town Board, those were just simple questions I asked myself.”
Another question, Brooks explained, is why the office for the sanitation districts are in Harmony Grove, and not Okee, and not centrally located.
“Since I’ve gotten on the Town Board in 2015, we’ve had little communication between the sanitary district and the Town of Lodi, and maybe that’s wrong and maybe the clerks are talking, but the boards don’t communicate with each other in any way, shape, or form,” said Brooks. “It’s unfortunate, I would love to see that change, and maybe this issue wouldn’t have arisen if that were the case. Unfortunately, talking with our attorney, it makes it very difficult to hold meetings together for legal reasons.”
In one area of specific financial concern, Brooks explained that the Sanitary District had received $91,000 in federal ARPA funds for improvements on projects for which the District had also request funding from the Town of Lodi, “that’s double-dipping.”
Sears disagreed from the back of the room, interjecting in what became a direct argument between herself, and Hamilton, with other members of the audience chiming in.
Brooks carried on, explaining his first rough draft proposal of how the District could be incorporated into a town utility, with sporadic interruptions from Sears and Sanitary Board members with arguments and questions on details such as required square footage in offices for water operations.
“I’ve talked to [Okee Sanitary District Board Member] Brian Henry,” Brooks said.
“Henry has nothing to do with the water operations,” Sears replied.
“But he has explained your services,” replied Brooks, “and so has Chad [Wolter, Town Board member and water/wastewater operator for the City of Lodi], so let me continue, please.”
Roughly ten minutes later Wolter, who was on the meeting remotely, being out of town for a work conference, called out a claim by Sears as being untrue.
In explaining openness of communication with financial reports shared with the Town Board, she said that District Board Member Henry had always been asked to give copies to the Town Board, “and Chad Wolter at our last audit, I asked him to ‘please make sure you give these audits to the Town Board…”
“That’s not true,” Wolter interjected.
“That is true,” said Sears. “You got the audit reports and I said, ‘Make sure the Town gets those audit reports.”
“And I got the audit reports, but you never asked me to forward it to the Town Board,” said Wolter.
As the discussion went on with more comments coming from members of the audience, Columbia County Board candidate Tess Carr commented that while out knocking on doors and asking residents about issues of concern, fear of changes to the sanitary district was a consistent top concern: “This is a sliver of what I’ve seen out in the community."
Neighboring district candidate Theresa Valencia spoke up as well, saying she had the same experience in her campaign: “No one is for it: ‘I got this letter…’ ‘I don’t know what’s going on’ … ‘What are you trying to pull now.’ It was loud and clear.”
Much of that anxiety and confusion, Hamilton replied, could be accounted for as the result of “a lot of propaganda that was going on out there.” A comment that elicited a wave of groans, heckles and disagreement.
At the end, when the question came of what level of interest there was among Town Board members in looking at options and possibilities for bringing the Sanitary Districts into a larger town utility, although many of the board members’ original questions were still unaddressed, they would remain so, and the topic was dropped.