There are 48 candidates running for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in 28 districts who will be on ballots on April 5. We reached out to Lodi and Poynette area candidates in contested races to ask about themselves and a couple questions about why they are running and their approach to current count issues.
Candidates Andrew Groves (District 23) and John Stevenson (District 24) were not able to be reached for responses.
District 15
Name: Andrew (Andy) Kolberg
Age: 52
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Lowville/11 years
Hometown: Milwaukee/West Allis
Current Profession/Professional Status: Field Engineer for Eastman Kodak Company
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: No current or past elected offices held Organization/Community Affiliations: Vice President Arlington Curling Club, Columbia County RP chairman and vice chairman (2012-2016)
Q1: What is your reason for wanting to run for local office?
I’m running to work for lower taxes for Columbia County Residents, cut wasteful spending, find solutions for revenue with the Alliant Energy power plant closing. As well as work to eliminate county debt, to make the county better for all residents and with a fresh perspective from an engineer and business owner.
Q2: What do you consider to be the most under-appreciated aspect of county affairs as they impact day-to-day life of residents?
I would say that the most under-appreciated aspect would be land use delegation. The county board has to decide on how the land in the county will be used for current and future projects that will affect job growth and revenue for the county.
Q3: The Columbia Energy Center is slated to be decommissioned in the not-too-distant future: how do you approach impacts and priorities county board members will need to consider with such a broadly affecting event?
This is one of the main reasons that I’m running. I’m fine with looking to the future and future power generation needs but the closing will affect the taxes in the entire county.
The county board will need to look for ways to make up the difference in tax revenue that will be lost with the plant closing. There may be places to trim the budget and all areas will need to be examined. I would like to be able to work with Alliant Energy to find other avenues of revenue generation for the county to make up the shortfalls.
Name: Mark Sleger (incumbent)
Age: 64
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Lowville/33years
Current Profession/Professional Status: Evening maintenance, first responder, security
Past Profession (if different): science teacher, research pharmaceutical chemist
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: none
Q1: What makes you want to continue for at least one more term?
We have built quite a business that serves the citizens at Columbia County Solid Waste. The upshot is that our cost is about half that of the private sector. I want to stay in that position providing guidance, vision, and collaboration. When Bill Casey retired after building a remarkable department on a shoestring, I recommended that we search for a businessman out of the private sector. Greg Kaminske following Bill Casey has been like Aaron Rogers following Brett Favre. Two hall-of-famer MVP’s back to back.
Q2: What do you consider to be the most under-appreciated aspect of county affairs as they impact day-to-day life of residents?
The state legislature provided us with an unwitting silver lining in the early 90’s when our mill rates and levy got “hamstrung”. We were already the low-cost provider of state mandated services. While we decried our inability to raise taxes to get our work done, the result is that we are probably the state’s most efficient county at applying a dollar to services. We have some excellent public servants who have guided us along that knife’s edge of providing mandates exceeding our ability to add personnel.
Q3: The Columbia Energy Center is slated to be decommissioned in the not-too-distant future: how do you approach impacts and priorities county board members will need to consider with such a broadly affecting event?
I sense a game unfolding around that issue, but I do not have enough information to speak with any confidence. I have a big idea for the use and continuing operation of the plant and it would take the commitment of our legislature to get it done.
District 23
Name: James E Foley (incumbent)
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Leeds, 33+ years
Hometown: Muscoda area
Current Profession/Professional Status: County Board Supervisor
Past Profession: UW-Madison Police Department, Communications, Retired
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: Leeds Town Board, 18 years – supervisor & Chair, retired, Columbia County Supervisor, 10 years
Q1: In all my elected offices, I have worked hard, attended all meetings, spent time learning about Board responsibilities and procedures and interacted with my fellow Board members, local and state leaders and constituents. This experience and awareness of issues facing County and municipal governments allow me to bring a varied perspective to the Board.
The issues facing the County aren’t just political to me – they’re personal. My wife and I both grew up on agricultural homesteads. I value the more rural, less congested lifestyle Columbia County offers. I want to help the County grow and prosper while keeping it an affordable, attractive and sustainable place to live and work. There needs to be a balance between the valued agricultural identity of the County and growth. I believe a County Supervisor should show up, work hard and be accountable. We are working for the citizens and should represent them in all matters. I give the position of County Supervisor the same priority as any former job I have held. I am willing to devote the time and energy to provide the best outcome for the public I serve.
Q2: The over-all importance of local government in assisting in aspects of life and growth and the dedication of County employees and Board members. Citizens can rely on County Government to communicate with them and support them through good and challenging times. Local government leaders do their best to protect their communities often times with limited information.
Q3: The upcoming situation with the Alliant Energy Plant presents a unique situation for the County. Revenue impacts, budgetary adjustments, general information on processes, relevant statutory legalities, PSC and regulatory limitations and minimizing environmental impacts are some of the areas which need to be considered.
The County is currently in the process of gathering information. We need to have pertinent information so decisions can be based on facts, statutory legalities and requirements of regulatory agencies involved.
Once all factual information, timelines and options have been collected, it will be necessary to assemble a task force of involved entities to create a plan going forward to minimize impacts on all levels of government.
District 24
Name: Tom Scola
Age: 57
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Arlington, 12 years
Hometown: Mayville, WI
Current Profession/Professional Status: Director of Microbiology, Brakebush Brothers
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None
Q1: I decided to run for office because I think the board needs some fresh perspective. When I speak to my neighbors and others throughout the district one common theme is that they are tired of the same-old same-old. As a newcomer to the arena of public service I would not have those same pre-conceived notions or biases of someone that has held office for several terms.
In this day of age, I think the idea of representing all constituents is more important than ever in order to make progress and focus on what the public feels is important. I truly believe in the concept of representative government at all levels, not just representation of those who have the deepest pockets or make the most noise.
As a Columbia County Supervisor, I will vote for those ideas that are sound, practical and have the best interests of Columbia County residents and specifically District 24 clearly in focus. I will not support ideas that are too narrowly focused, unsustainable, or that would unduly put a greater tax burden on the majority of tax payers.
Q2: I believe the issues facing Columbia County are much the same as other primarily rural counties in Wisconsin. I think being able to prioritize and address existing shortcomings, while looking forward and anticipating future needs is crucial.
A couple of areas I have repeatedly heard mentioned when talking to others include the condition of our roads, the lack of quality internet service, and a shortage of high-quality jobs.
Columbia County isn’t exactly a hub of mass transit, so we all would like roads that are properly maintained. This shouldn’t be an afterthought or something that we do at the minimum level. In terms of internet service, there are many areas throughout the county that are relying on slow, low quality sub 10Mbps DSL. With more individuals working from home, and students relying heavily on the internet to complete homework, a lack of high speed/high quality internet service is totally unacceptable. Not only are we behind in this area, but the lack of planning for the future is concerning.
Finally, if we can find a way to lure businesses to our county that provide quality pay and benefits it raises the standard of living for all.
Q3: Alliant’s clean energy vision is not, on the whole, a bad idea. As power plants age and progress allows for more economical approaches to generating energy, the expectation would be that the older, less efficient plants will no longer be viable.
This should not have come as a surprise to anyone, and while there will be considerable economic impacts as a result of this closure, I think it can be managed.
Unfortunately the time to start discussing a plan for these types of issues was probably about ten years ago. It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback and try to place blame here or there for the oversight, but the reality is we are certainly behind the curve and tough decisions will need to be made.
The priorities need to focus on those most directly impacted, whether it be due to loss of jobs, or the change in revenue, or in some cases a combination thereof. As a board member I would like to know what could have been done earlier on to address and minimize these impacts, as well as what is being done in terms of risk management to avoid similar issues in the future.
Renewable energy is something we will undoubtedly see more of in the future, but the transition needs to be planned very carefully to avoid the numerous shortcomings of our current infrastructure, and done at a pace that is on par with acceptance and demand of all stakeholders.
District 25
Name: Tess Carr
Age: 51
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Lodi, about six years
Hometown: Alaska (various places)
Current Profession/Professional Status: Non-practicing attorney, stay-at-home mom
Past Professions (if different): Transactional attorney, state project manager, environmental scientist
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None, except on neighborhood homeowners’ association board of directors
Organization/Community Affiliations: Volunteer at Reach Out Lodi, instructor at Kingfisher Yoga, volunteer for Ice Age Trail
Q1: I love this beautiful, friendly community and believe local government should be about serving my neighbors, not about politics. I’m disappointed by politicians more concerned with party allegiance and political power than working to find common ground to serve their constituents. Columbia County deserves sensible leadership that respectfully builds bridges across diverse viewpoints for positive solutions, and I can offer that. My background includes transactional law, where I helped clients satisfactorily negotiate major settlements and advised companies on compliance and transactions strategies. Before law school, I was a state project manager working with local residents and federal agencies to achieve safe, practical cleanup solutions for contaminated sites. I know how to listen to all parties, do effective research, and negotiate for positive results. I’ll bring an open-minded, solution-oriented work ethic to the county board.
In this election, I’m running against the incumbent. Based on his attendance record at board meetings, he does not appear to have the time or interest to serve our community with the dedication it deserves.
Q2: The county provides nonpartisan but extremely important public services. I’ve spoken with many county residents concerned about highway maintenance and speeding violations on county roads. In addition, the county has a critical role in providing public healthcare needed for the pandemic, the opioid crisis, mental health support, and elderly care. Road maintenance, public safety, and healthcare are just three of the many services provided by our talented and skilled county employees – sensible policies for employee recruitment and retention should be a major focus of the board to maintain the quality of public services and save taxpayers money over the long term.
Q3: Three answers. First, we must advocate for, and wisely spend, available federal and state dollars to ease the county budget cuts associated with the upcoming plant closure. Second, we must apply any necessary cuts fairly and sensibly across the county’s 27 departments to minimize the impact to these departments’ public services. And third, we must do all we can to bolster our local economy as workers transition to other jobs. Some of the ways we can do this are: improve rural broadband internet; implement policies to promote tourism for our naturally attractive area; and continue to support the expansion of solar and wind energy jobs. Columbia County is a fantastic place to live. We are fortunate to have wonderful people, beautiful scenery, crucial farmland, and abundant wildlife. On the board, I’ll do all I can to deliver quality county services and robust local economic opportunities for our residents.
Name: Jon Plumer (incumbent)
Age: 67
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Lodi, 14 years
Hometown: Madison
Profession: State Representative/ small business owner
Past profession: Salesman for Kraft Foods, 30 years (retired 2011)
Elected office: Town of Lodi Supervisor 2016-2020, Columbia County Board Supervisor 2018 — Present, Wisconsin State Assembly 2018- Present
Organization/Community Affiliations: Lodi Rotary, Knights of Columbus, Past President of the Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (3 terms), Co-founder Lodi Pride Concerts in the Park, Co-founder Lodi Pride Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Q1: I love serving the community and my constituents. I consider myself a problem solver. Someone who from my days in sales, works well with anyone and can listen to all stakeholders and make an informed, common sense decision. I don’t enter this race, nor have I ever entered any race with a predetermined agenda.
When I ran for re-election in 2020, I talked with county leadership about my role at the state and that it may affect my ability to make all meetings in the County. Both the chair and vice chair at the time told me they would take me as often as I could attend. They also added that my experience and position at the state were incredibly valuable to county government here in Columbia County.
Unfortunately, we have people bringing politics into local races, which have always been and should always remain, nonpartisan. I respect my colleagues on the board and even when we don’t agree, we’re always respectful towards one another, that should never change.
Q2: Without question, it’s our employees. All of our county departments are filled with hard working, talented and extremely devoted men and women. These amazing folks keep things running smoothly with little fanfare or accolades. One department in particular, the Sheriff’s Department, is experiencing a tremendous shortage in its jail staff. That’s why I voted this winter to increase funding for new hires and retention in the jail. These folks need to know that we have their backs and will always appreciate how difficult their jobs are. I’m also the only candidate for the 25th who has done a ride along with the Sheriff’s Department. There is no better way to experience exactly what they go through than to jump in and see it firsthand.
Q3: I have been working on this issue for over a year now. I have had numerous meetings with Alliant Energy, county leadership, the Town of Pacific and numerous other stakeholders. The economic impact when the plant shuts down (much earlier than we anticipated) will be enormous. The county alone is slated to lose 1.7 million annually. I have been working on a bill in the Legislature, that would lesson the impact and spread the remaining payments out further than is currently scheduled. We passed the bill out of the Assembly and are awaiting its passage in the Senate.
This is just one of the issues that effect the County where my work at the state level becomes very helpful. There will be some tough budgeting decisions facing the board in the future because of this plant’s closing and that makes experience even more important in this race.
District 26
Name: Kyle Kurt
Age: 41
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town Of Lodi
Hometown: Lodi
Current Profession/Professional Status: Mechanic/Fabrication and Farmer
Past Profession (if different): Dairy Farmer
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: Lodi FFA Alumni, current Vice President
Organization/Community Affiliations: Lodi FFA Alumni, Yellow Thunder Snowmobile Club
Q1: I am running for Columbia county board because I want to preserve small town rural values. Being a farmer, born and raised in the Lodi area, I care about the local economy and I would like to see Columbia county strive. For that to happen we need strong leaders that are willing to make the tough decisions on local spending, I would like to be that voice for District 27.
Q2: Making the tough decisions about policy, budgets, infrastructure and other things in our county that make our day to day life better.
Q3: Prioritize what’s most important in the county with our energy needs. We need look closely at what alternative power source we will being using in the future. Also we need to look at the financial impact to our local communities.
Name: Theresa Valencia
Age: 57
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Lodi
Hometown: Lodi
Current Profession/Professional Status: Skilled Trades Teacher at Madison Area Technical College
Past Profession (if different): Tool and Die Maker
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None
Organization/Community Affiliations: American Federation of Teachers, Local 243
Q1: I have a unique skillset to bring to the County Board. I am a skilled trades journey-person, and a technical college teacher. I work with many grant programs, and non-profits. My passion and calling is offering training which allows students to obtain skills that prepare them to become gainfully employed in high skill high wage jobs. Often peoples’ top priorities are lowering taxes, my priorities listed below would increase tax revenues, and decrease costs to the taxpayers. I would like to bring my experience and passion to the County Board.
Q2: With increasing mental health issues and overdose deaths, Columbia County Health and Human services is often overlooked for its importance to our residents .
Q3: I need to gather all of the facts. It is my understanding that Alliant/ Wisconsin Power and Light are ramping up wind and solar energy, but they have not made as much progress as was planned. They have also built a natural gas power plant, which is currently being tested. I will learn as much as I can about this issue, and keep my constituents informed of the issues as I learn them.
District 27
Name: Jamie Julian
Age: 39
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence:
I’m a lifelong resident of Columbia County and have enjoyed living in Lodi for three years.
Hometown: Portage/Pardeeville
Current Profession/Professional Status: Director of Programs at Midwest Food Products Association
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None
Q1: My reason for running for a local office is simply that I desire to participate – right now in my midlife, not when I’m retired – as an active member of what’s happening in the county that is my home.
I believe in community collaboration, openness, transparency and changing of the guard in local government bodies. Healthy local politics requires citizen engagement and participation, and new younger voices that represent our county’s hard-working families, individuals, and vital small businesses. I believe I best represent the sentiments of my neighbors in making wise use of tax dollars in challenging times. I hope you will consider voting for me on April 5th.
Q2: While our county board members generally a good job in their desire to accomplish what they feel is in the best interests of our county, I find that many people are less aware than they should be of certain challenges ahead and important decisions made every month.
Many are not acclimated to the processes, administrative staff, and law enforcement necessary to Columbia County’s daily direction and successes. I’d like to help improve issue awareness and citizen aptitude for involvement by moving meetings to times when working people can also gather and participate. I desire to be a resource to and medium of information for my neighbors in the 27th district and ask that you cast your vote for me April 5th.
Q3: The cessation of our 1.7+ million mutual aide payment along with the closing of the Columbia Energy Center will be a challenge. The Columbia County Board, along with residents will have some serious discussions regarding “what’s next” as decisions are made regarding future plans to replace our main energy source, which will inevitably include more solar. Successful and realistic solutions to the decommissioning of the power plant can be discovered but it will take some time and thoughtful decision making. I’m ready for this process and would look forward to the challenge of steering for the best channels.
Name: Jeffrey A. Leckwee
Age: 67
Municipality of Residence: City of Lodi
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None
Organization/Community Affiliations: Lodi Ambulance Service, volunteer, Columbia County foster parent, Presbyterian Church Lodi, Elder, Reach Out Lodi, volunteer.
Q1: Primarily to serve the constituents of the 27th District with the same level of service and dedication that they have enjoyed from the incumbent Nancy Long, with an emphasis on environmental issues and cooperative efforts between the branches of government. To also continue to communicate between the city, county and the residents in the 27th District.
Q2: I think that one of the biggest issues facing the county is the labor shortage. Dealing with the labor shortage is going to become a larger problem as the economy continues to improve and gets stronger. Couple the demographic shortage of younger employees with the impending retirement of the baby boomers and employers are looking at a period of difficult recruiting. Typically the private sector has more flexibility in terms of wages and benefit packages to attract potential employees.
District 28
Name: Scott R Neale
Age: 58
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of Lodi, 5 years
Hometown: Middleton
Current Profession/Professional Status: Corporate Pilot/Full time
Current/Past Elected Offices Held: None
Q1: I am running for office because I believe that local government is important and impacts our daily lives. I am tired of sitting on the sidelines and complaining so rather than waste my energy doing that, I want to put that energy to good use serving the citizens of Columbia County. What better way to serve your neighbor and our county than being on the county board.
Q2: I consider the most under-appreciated aspect of county affairs impacting the day-to-day life of residents is realizing our quality of life in Columbia County. We have a beautiful county! We are full of natural wonders and beautiful lakes. We are close to big city living without the big city headaches. We enjoy a laid back lifestyle, full of small town USA living! I believe that these qualities can be very under appreciated by our county affairs. We must strive to put our lifestyle first when it comes to government and our decisions regarding taxes, finances and county improvements, etc., must take this into consideration each and every time we meet as a board.
Q3: The decommissioning of the Columbia County Energy Center is a huge event for our county. We are already fiscally behind and have some of the worst financial issues in the state. It is extremely necessary that we as a board keep the aforementioned quality of life in mind as we address this issue in particular.
Unnecessary spending and borrowing is NOT the answer to solving this loss of revenue and I believe that some very difficult decisions will need to be made to correct this shortfall. That being said, we must keep the impact of this on the residents of Columbia County to a minimum. We can overcome this loss through frugal thinking, spending and plain old hard work. I am up for this challenge.
Name: Doug Richmond (incumbent)
Age: 72
Municipality of Residence/Length of Residence: Town of West Point — 46+ years
Hometown: Madison/West Point
Current Profession: Retired/ Columbia County Board of Supervisors
Past Profession: 20 years retail management/ 17 years wholesale sales
Current/ Past Elected Offices Held: Columbia County Board of Supervisors 7yrs./ Town of West Point Town Board 6 yrs./ West Point Planning Commission 12yrs.
Organization/Community Affiliations: Member of Lodi Rotary Club for 31 yrs. (served as President four times). Involved with Rotary Youth Exchange for 25 yrs., 17 as Youth Exchange Officer for Lodi Rotary, 13 years as Co-Outbound Coordinator for Central States Rotary Youth Exchange and currently serve as Insurance Coordinator for Central States (20 Rotary districts in eight Midwest states and parts Of Ontario, Canada).
Q1: As you can see from my community involvement I have been giving back to my community for the last 31 years and I would like to continue. The last 20 months have been especially rewarding in the fact that I have been able to help citizens navigate the county’s ordinances and regulations and have had successful outcomes.
That said, I am still working with a group on an issue that will take several months to complete and I would like to be able to help them to a positive conclusion. The county is going to be facing some funding issues in the near future and I believe my experience at the county and my experience in the private sector with profit/loss statements and having to balance budgets will be valuable to dealing with that problem.
Q2: I serve on the county’s Health and Human Services Committee and I would say the vast majority of citizens have no idea of the scope of services that HHS provides for our most vulnerable citizens.
I know I have learned of a different service at almost every monthly meeting in the last 20 months. I am impressed with the caring and professionalism demonstrated by all of the employees in the department, and even though understaffed, they continue to do an outstanding job serving our citizens. I think I can safely say that about all county employees in all departments, as I have yet to encounter an employee that does not care about Columbia County. I did a ride-a-long with a county deputy last spring and I observed a department that is out there to protect us and keep us safe.
Q3: Starting sometime next year the Columbia coal-fired generating plant will start shutting down. It will be done in phases so the hit to our tax revenue will be gradually decreased and end three years after the last generator is decommissioned.
We need to start planning for that reality but part of the problem is we do not know what Alliant and the DNR are going to do with the plant once totally shut down. There have been preliminary discussions, but no definite plan at this time. We need to know soon what the options will be for that land so we can get start receiving property taxes to help offset the $1.7 million in revenue that we currently receive but will be losing.
One of the problems we face at the county is many of the programs and services the county provides are mandated by the state and federal government. The issue is, although they require the county to administer these programs, seldom do they provide the funding to go along with the mandate. We are going to be challenged in the future to find revenue funds to maintain the current service level. We have no choice but to fund mandated programs, so that may mean some non-mandated services might be decreased or eliminated.
The county is also limited to a 2% property tax levy increase by state law that does not even keep up with inflation. The last several years the budget has been balanced by dipping into our reserves. That was OK when we had high interest rates and were basically using the interest to balance the budget, but with the historically low rates lately our reserve balance is decreasing annually.