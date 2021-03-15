The City of Lodi has declared a snow emergency for Monday, March 15.

No parking is permitted on City streets. Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15 and continuing until noon on Tuesday, March 16 — or until snow is removed from the roadways.

Please also be aware that snow cannot be pushed from sidewalks or driveways into the street. It is a violation of 295-5C.

