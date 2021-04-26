At its April 20 meeting, the Lodi Common Council approved its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. A public hearing was held before the Council made its decision for approval or denial, but no one from the public signed up to speak.
Council President Rich Stevenson took that as a good sign, meaning that it was a job well done preparing the plan for all those involved. Members of the Plan Commission and Common Council worked alongside Director of Administration Julie Ostrander, Director of Public Works Terry Weter and Planning and Zoning Administrator Steve Tremlett to come up with 54 specific actions for the city to accomplish. The Plan Commission already gave the Council its recommendation to approve the plan.
It is the hope that all these actions — big and small — are completed within the next two years, the next five years, or the next 10 years and beyond.
“These are loose time frames and nothing is set in stone,” Tremlett said.
The last time that the city released a Comprehensive Plan was in 2009. There’s a State Statute that says municipalities should update their respective Comprehensive Plan every 10 years. The planning for the most recent update began in October 2019, according to Tremlett, who added that the 2009 plan did not look at developing land outside of the city limits. Tremlett noted that it’s most likely that land will be annexed to the city within the timeframe of this plan.
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan listed 14 overall goals that the city kept in mind while putting it together. The goals were:
— Promotion of the redevelopment of lands with existing infrastructure and public services and the maintenance and rehabilitation of existing residential, commercial, and industrial structures;
— Encouragement of neighborhood designs that support a range of transportation choices;
— Protection of natural areas, including wetlands, wildlife habitat, lakes, woodlands, open spaces, and groundwater resources;
— Protection of economically productive areas, including farmland and forests;
— Encouragement of land use densities and regulations that promote efficient development patterns and relatively low municipal, state governmental and utility costs;
— Preservation of cultural, historic, and archaeological sites;
— Encouragement of coordination and cooperation among nearby units of government;
— Building of community identity by revitalizing main streets and enforcing design standards;
— Providing an adequate supply of affordable housing for individuals of all income levels throughout each community;
— Providing adequate infrastructure and public services and an adequate supply of developable land to meet existing and future market demand for residential, commercial, and industrial uses;
— Promoting the expansion or stabilization of the current economic base and the creation of a range of employment opportunities at the state, regional, and local levels;
— Balancing individual property rights with community interests and goals;
— Planning and development of land uses that create or preserve varied and unique urban and rural communities; and
— Providing an integrated, efficient, and economical transportation system that affords mobility, convenience, and safety that meets the needs of all citizens, including transit‐dependent and disabled citizens.
All future projects will look to satisfy at least one of these goals.
Newly elected Alder Tim Ripp said that the current plan was “very insightful” and “well thought out,” adding that he thought is was a good plan for the future.
The full plan can be accessed on the city’s website — www.cityoflodi.us — by searching for the Common Council agenda from the April 20 meeting.
Item dismissed
There was another item up for approval by the Council on April 20, per recommendation of the Plan Commission, but it was dismissed.
A land division application was submitted to convert 641 Sunset Drive and 311 Dale Drive from a duplex into a zero-lot-line duplex. However, on the day of the meeting, whomever submitted the application asked to have it dismissed at this current time.
