One newcomer to the Village Board of Dane is looking to get into office.
Nick Browne, a village resident for the past year and a half will be one of four names to appear on the April 6 ballot. The four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Village Board.
Incumbent Donald Lord, Roger Schmidt and newcomer Jennifer Esser will also see their names on the ballot. Sara Grade’s seat is also up for election, and Grade is not running for re-election.
Browne is 36, married and has four kids. He has no prior experience as an elected official.
Browne entered the race, in which the candidates were selected by caucus, because he wanted to represent his specific neighborhood.
“It was made aware to me when they opened nominations that there wasn’t much representation from my neighborhood, I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” he said.
Browne also wanted to provide a little bit of change among the trustees.
“When I went to the nomination meeting, it seemed like a lot of the same people being nominated and running,” Browne said. “Maybe I can get some ‘fresh blood’ in there, being a little younger than the other candidates.”
As for the issues facing the village, Browne would like to get elected first.
“I’m not sure yet,” he said when asked of the most pressing issues. “I’ll find out as I go into meetings (if elected),” he said. “I want to get in there and see what’s going on, and help out anyway I can.”
Schmidt, a lifelong village resident, is a very familiar name. He first sat on the Board in 1993 as a trustee. He held that position until 2011. Then in 2013, he was voted in as Village President and held that seat until 2020, when he was defeated by Mary Lou Hyatt, the village’s first female president.
After a year hiatus, Schmidt is back on the ballot.
“I just like the job. I enjoy working with people,” Schmidt told the Enterprise in 2018.
Lord did not comment on the election, and the Enterprise was unable to contact Esser for the story.
Other area elections
City of Lodi — Three seats up are up election, but only two names will appear on the ballot in the form of incumbent Eric Hansen and newcomer Timothy Ripp.
Village of Poynette — Incumbent Diana Kaschinske is running unopposed for village president, while three trustee seats are open on the Village Board. Incumbents Steve Mueller, Jerry Burke, and newcomer Joanne DeYoung look to fill the trustee seats.
Lodi School Board — Three seats need to be filled, but only two names will appear on the ballot. Incumbent Angie Lathrop (current Vice President) and Kristi McMorris, look to fill two of the seats. All write-in votes will be counted for the third seat.
Poynette School Board — Three seats needs to be filled and there will be three names on the ballot. Incumbents Ruth Ann Lee and Jeff Noble (current treasurer), and newcomer Jody Bartnick will look to fill those seats.
Town of Dane — Three incumbents are running unopposed to fill three open seats: Town Board Chair (Dave Koenig), Supervisor No. 1 (George Dorn) and Supervisor No. 2 (Richard Haag).
Town of Lodi — Five seats are up for election in Board Chair, two Supervisor positions, and the Harmony Grove and Okee sanitary district commissioners. James Brooks is running unopposed for the Town Board Chair, while Chad Wolter (Supervisor No. 1) and Thomas Marx (Supervisor No. 2) will be the only names on the ballot for their respective seats. Thomas Quackenboss will be a registered write-in against Wolter. Incumbent John Pickle Jr. is unopposed for Harmony Grove commissioner and Paul Tatro is the registered write-in for Okee commissioner.
Town of Arlington — Incumbent Nathaniel Moll is running unopposed for the Town Board Chair, while fellow incumbents Thomas Klein and Tom Manke are running unopposed for the two open Supervisor seats.
Town of Leeds — The five open seats all have incumbents running unopposed for the positions: Town Board Chair (Mark Frank), Supervisor No. 1 (Alan Kaltenberg), Supervisor No. 2 (Dan Anderson ), Clerk (Joan Olson) and Treasurer (Mark Witt).
Town of Lowville — Five open seats look to be filled by five incumbents running unopposed: Town Board Chair (Curt Walters), Supervisor No. 1 (Becki Tomlinson), Supervisor No. 2 (Paul Becker), Clerk (Karen Ramsey) and Treasurer (Diane Tomlinson).
Town of West Point — Incumbent Ashley Nedeau-Owen will run opposed for the Town Board Chair, while newcomers Kevin Kessler and Scott Earnest will both run unopposed for the Supervisor No. 1 and Supervisor No. 2 positions, respectively. Taffy Buchanan is running unopposed for Town Clerk, while write-ins will be accepted for Treasurer.
Village of Arlington — Newcomer Adam Buss in running unopposed for village president, while incumbent Josh Brodeur and newcomer Traci Wells look to fill the two open trustee seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.