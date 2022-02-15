Lodi School District Superintendent Vince Breunig is taking the referendum on the road, reaching out to as many audiences and individuals as possible in the lead up to the April 5 election.
Breunig has been hosting bi-weekly Saturday meet-and-greets at the Buttercream Bakery, scheduling online events and presenting at community and municipal meetings to get information out about the upcoming school referendum, reasons for it, and likely repercussions if it is not passed.
At Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting he gave the presentation again, to board members, administrators, and the few community member attendees.
By way of multiple choice quiz, Breunig ran through the basic outline of facts, that the current referendum of $1.7 million will be running out at the end of the year and voters are being presented with a proposed five-year $5.98 million referendum, that will be voted on in nine separate municipalities that make up the school district.
Under the proposed referendum, the mill rate would be lowered from 11.11 to 11.00, however that was of minimal consolation for some of Breunig's tougher audiences. The week before, at the Town of Lodi’s board meeting, Board Supervisor Mark Hamilton explained to Breunig that local taxes went up 18.5% and six weeks after that the school was requesting new funding.
“We got the explanation, but they’re not buying it,” said Hamilton. “And why are you having to referendum all the time, are you guys over-budgeting?”
“I don’t think we’re over-budgeting at all,” said Breunig. “The state revenue limit is set and doesn’t move. And a lot of districts–us included–are not getting the revenue.”
A note that a participant gave in the previous Saturday’s Coffee with the Superintendent and was repeated in the public input at the Board of Education meeting was that residents were turned off by hearing the issue “politicized” particularly in any references to Governor Scott Walker or Act 10, though both are significant in the history of the state policies that have steered local school funding.
“The state funding formula was built in 1993 to fund schools based on three things: the revenue cap, qualified economic offer of 3.8% and two-thirds funding support,” Breunig told the Lodi Town Board. “One of those three remains. The revenue limit is still there.”
Breunig explained that administrators have looked at all of the “things” that can be cut, but since roughly 62% of the allocated budget goes toward salaries and benefits, a rejected referendum would mean between cuts of 15 to 20 staff members.
After surveys of community members had been done to get estimates of receptivity throughout the district, the Board of Education debated how to handle separate requests for $3.85 million per year in operating funds and $2.13 million in facility upgrades. The board, legally limited to proposing two referendum questions in a year, is proposing a referendum on the April ballot to cover both parts. If the referendum fails, a second referendum is likely to be proposed in the fall, covering only operating funds at a lesser amount.
The $2.13 million annually in facility upgrades is based on an estimate from building firm C.G. Schmidt. That amount would cover high school and elementary school roof replacement, which by itself would cost nearly $5.5 million, along with technology upgrades, high school and middle school chiller replacement, middle school and elementary HVAC, high school track improvements, parking lots and high school performing arts center upgrades.
In the Town of Lodi board meeting Hamilton asked why facility estimates came from only one contractor and didn’t include a second opinion. Breunig explained, an answer which was subsequently folded into following presentations.
“C.G. Schmidt has been a trusted partner of ours, we’ve worked with them before,” said Breunig pointing out that three firms comparably cover the vast majority of this kind of work in the area, as he has confirmed in speaking with other area school administrators. “Findorff would do something of the same thing…the same thing, all for about the same cost.”
The estimate was a paid service, Breunig clarified in the presentation, when it would come to contracting the actual projects, those would go through separate bidding processes.
Returning to the state funding issue, Town of Lodi Supervisor Karla Faust asked Breunig what is entailed in talking to someone at the State Capitol about it.
“Is seems like we’re saying the same things over and over and nobody is doing anything about it and that’s frustrating,” said Faust. “What can we do to get some momentum going down there at our state capitol?”
Breunig offered that if they wanted to take the issue to the Capitol, it wasn’t much more complicated than that–to get people together in a group and get in contact with a local representative. The previous summer, Breunig told the board, School Board President H. Adam Steinberg, had been to Madison as part of a group to talk to legislators on that issue.
“When you change the state funding program there are going to be winners and losers,” said Breunig, “and right now there are some schools that win, and they hold on pretty tight to that, and our our former senator would say–Senator Olson would tell you: 'There’s a way to increase your revenue and it’s called referendum.’”