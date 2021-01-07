On Monday, Jan. 4, State Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) and State Representative Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) were sworn into their respective offices.
Rep. Plumer was sworn in for a third time to the Wisconsin State Assembly for 42nd District. He won a special election in June 2018, then was re-elected in November of that same year. Rep. Plumer was also appointed to be the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Transportation for the 2021-22 session. He is also a member of the Aging & Long-Term Care, Agriculture, Family Law, Rule, Rural Development, Substance Abuse & Prevention, and Tourism committees.
After his inauguration, Plumer released a statement, saying:
“I am honored to be chosen by the voters to once again represent them in the State Assembly. Beginning a new session is exciting, but there is a lot of work to be done. Early this session, we will be working on a bipartisan piece of legislation dealing with COVID-19. I hope that this legislation will help Wisconsin families, businesses, and local governments deal with the ongoing issues that the pandemic has caused. I am confident that we will pass a strong piece of legislation that really makes a difference.
“In the coming weeks, the Governor will release his executive budget. The Legislature will spend several months making changes and working through the over $75 billion spending bill. I look forward to hearing from constituents on what their priorities are in this budget.
“Throughout the session, I will be very busy sitting on eight standing committees. Working with other legislators, stakeholders, and constituents crafting quality legislation through the committee process is essential to our work in the Legislature.
“As always, my office is available to help constituents any time ± I encourage you to reach out if you have an idea for legislation or need help navigating a state agency.”
Ballweg sworn into State Senate seat
State Senator Joan Ballweg was sworn in for her first term representing the 14th Senate District. Sen. Ballweg previously served eight terms as the State Representative for the 41st Assembly District.
“I’m honored to once again serve Central Wisconsin in the state legislature, this time in Wisconsin’s upper chamber,” Ballweg said after her inauguration. “Following this difficult and unusual year, my top priority is to serve my constituents to the best of my abilities. My office is ready to assist members of the district as we begin this legislative session.”
Sen. Ballweg was joined by her husband, Tom, and their daughter, Becky at the inauguration.
Over the 2021-22 session, Sen. Ballweg will serve on the Joint Committee on Finance, as Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Tourism, and as a member of the Committees on Human Services, Children and Families, and Natural Resources and Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.