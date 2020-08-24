The final special assessments regarding sidewalk construction and improvements for property owners along Pond Street were approved by the Common Council during its monthly meeting on Aug. 18.
There were 15 total property owners assessed, including the Lodi School District for $735.63, and the Blessed Trinity Congregation for a total of $3,799.46 as it owned two parcels of land in the construction area.
The property owners were assessed a combined $25,282.20, with the largest single assessment being $3,239.42.
The Council held a public hearing on the matter back in May, where questions and concerns were addressed, and some of the calculated assessments were corrected.
The final assessments totals were what was presented to the council and subsequently approved.
According to the passed resolution, all property owners can pay the assessment in full or in a maximum of four installments, paid annually. Assessments will be due within 30 days of the billing date.
The total cost of the improvement project was $356,475.57.
In other news, the Council granted a Class A Liquor/Beer license to Convenience Store Operations, LLC, which will oversee the new business at 101 North Main Street — a Shell gas station. It will replace the old Marathon gas station.
Also, in addition to the two bicycle repair stations donated to the city, as noted in the Parks Committee meeting on Aug. 11, Council member and Parks chair Steve Clemens spoke of another donation during his report. Two new basketball hoops, with backboards and posts included have also been donated to the city. The new hoops will be placed by the tennis courts located across the street from the community pool.
Library report
In his monthly report submitted to the Council, Library Director Alex LeClair noted that the theater system installation is complete in the building. He said the picture and sound quality are excellent and has been compared by many to being like a movie theater.
“The library has been doing some very, very cool things despite the pandemic,” Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said.
LeClair said the next project he would like to be done within the library is a renovation of its vault. The idea for updates includes using the space for a prize room, a staff break room and a small meeting space.
