Joining the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Virtual State Convention Saturday evening, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers officially announced he will seek re-election in 2022.
In live remarks to convention attendees, Evers said: “Wisconsin, I’m in. I’m running for re-election. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last few years, but we’re just getting started. We have more work to do, together. This is the moment where we can choose to fix the big problems in Wisconsin and bounce back stronger than ever before. That means doing what’s best for our kids, creating good-paying jobs, fixing our infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and making sure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare—all the things we want for our state.”
In remarks prior to his re-election announcement, Governor Evers emphasized the accomplishments from his first term that have continued to move Wisconsin forward, even in the face of unprecedented challenges.
Since taking office the governor’s leadership has been critical in keeping Wisconsin’s economy strong, including delivering over $1 billion in tax relief to working families and small businesses and making historic investments to restore public education funding. The governor’s leadership during his first term has also delivered the largest increase in state funding for broadband, expanding internet access to tens of thousands, and half a billion dollars in transportation funding to repair and improve a thousand miles of roads and hundreds of bridges across the state.
In his first term, the governor has also worked to clean up the mess left by the previous administration. Not only did he remove Wisconsin from the lawsuit to end the Affordable Care Act, he successfully renegotiated the disastrous Foxconn deal to save taxpayers $2.7 billion.
The governor also highlighted the state’s response to the pandemic, which has helped keep Wisconsin’s economy moving in the right direction. The state has been a national leader in getting vaccines into arms and making sure healthcare professionals have the tools they need. Today, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation and on its way to bouncing back under Governor Evers’ leadership.
With all the progress that has been made, Governor Evers acknowledged that there is more work to do as we ensure Wisconsin bounces back stronger than before. His current budget continues to improve state investment in infrastructure, public education, and broadband expansion. He is also committed to passing an expansion of BadgerCare, which would expand coverage to tens of thousands of Wisconsinites while saving state taxpayers $1.6 billion.