The Columbia County Highway Committee approved a contract for highway rout and seal projects this summer that would ordinarily be an in-house department project.
At the committee's June 2 meeting members reviewed bids for rout and seal work on County Highway AW (1,320 feet from Highway 73 to Green Lake County), County Highway D (8,870 feet from Fall River to Dodge County), County Highway SS (3,270 feet from Highway 33 to Highway 44) and County Highway J (28,767 feet from Highway 188 to Highway 113).
The two bid options were Thunder Road LLC, of Waukesha, at $49,230, and Fahrner Asphalt Sealers of Waunakee at $68,336.
Committee members were informed by Highway Department staff that under ordinary circumstances, this work would be handled in-house by Highway Department staff, but that with eight open positions (and a crack-filling crew comprising eight to 12 people), there were jobs the department simply couldn't manage with staffing as it is.
Thunder Road Project Manager Josh Lorenzen later confirmed that this was not a one-off case, but that their firm had received more work this year, and some last year, that would ordinarily have been handled by local highway maintenance workers.
Work on these projects is expected to begin this week with completion estimated by mid-July.