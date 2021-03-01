On June 16, a Presidential Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities was put in place, with U.S. Department of Justice discretionary grant funding only being made available to those state, local, and university or college law enforcement agencies that have obtained credentials — or are in the process of — that certify they meet certain standards.
Recently, the Lodi Police Department was informed by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) that its Use of Force policy meets all required standards. The policy was already in compliance prior to Chief Wayne Smith’s arrival in 2019, before he began upgrading the department’s policies.
“When I arrived in 2019, I started overhauling the policy at the Police Department, and this means Lodi, with the policy overhaul, was already compliant and using best practices,” Smith said. “With the recent events in our country, a focus was placed on many aspects of law enforcement and I’m glad we had good policy in place prior to the events of last summer.”
The events that Smith is referring to are the protests against acts of police brutality toward people of color by various departments and officers across the state and nation.
The U.S. Attorney General’s standards for certification of “Safe Policing” shall require independent credentialing bodies to, at a minimum, confirm that: — The State or local law enforcement agency’s use-of-force policies adhere to all applicable Federal, State, and local laws; and — The State or local law enforcement agency’s use-of-force policies prohibit the use of chokeholds except in those situations where deadly force is allowed by law.
With the certification, the department is eligible to receive grant funding for up to three years after the letter from WILEAG President Mark Ferguson was given. Ferguson dated his letter Feb. 20, meaning Lodi is eligible for funds up until Feb. 20, 2024.
Directed by the U.S. Attorney General, the WILEAG has the power to certify state law enforcement agencies. On or before Jan. 31 of each year, the WILEAG will provide the name of each certified law enforcement agency to the Director of the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) Office.
As good as the Lodi Police Department was overall when Smith arrived, he continues to strive to make it a better department with each passing year.
“The Department continues to improve and be responsive to the public,” Smith said. “I’m proud of where the department as a whole has come in a short time, and look forward to continuing the improvement and quality of service we provide.”
The grant funding that is available to Lodi are all Department of Justice discretionary grants, which could include the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) grant, as well as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant.
