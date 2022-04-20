Throwing the doors open for community input, the Town of Lodi passed a handful of measures during the Town’s annual meeting on Tuesday night, with details to be ironed out by the Town Board.
In the 6 p.m. meeting, as opposed to voting action by a board needing to be noticed on a meeting agenda ahead of time, the agenda was set by any proposal brought by an attending community member.
Revisiting the most contentious local issue of the past several meetings, Okee Sanitary District Board Member Jim Seaton proposed a motion that would require any formation of a town utility district would need to be approved by the general electorate in a referendum.
Brooks responded to the proposed motion from Seaton, explaining that it would be outside the legal authority provided in an annual meeting, and that if passed it would not be binding, but would be purely symbolic.
Thomas Hanley recommended that Seaton make his motion again, saying, “We shouldn’t be stonewalled by the Chairman.”
Put to a vote, the motion passed 20 to 0.
This was followed by another recurring issue, that of locally known properties where owners are conducting businesses, such as a saw mill and watercraft storage, even though the area is zoned as residential or agricultural.
“You all here are upset about the sanitary district,” said Brooks as the topic came up, “this issue that Nancy is talking about is the biggest issue to the Town of Lodi in probably 20 years–this dwarfs the sanitary district.”
Brooks’ comment was received with laughs and at least one woman saying, “I doubt it.”
Following discussion of the subject, highlighting activity on the Hellenbrand property on Ryan Road, resident Tom Jaeger asked for clarification on the issue, if the current use of the property was “non-conforming” with current zoning.
“The current use is non-conforming,” said Brooks. “The county is just not taking action.”
The motion, by Nancy Mitchell, requested that the Town of Lodi Board “honor the voice of its constituents” who were part of the development of the Comprehensive Plan and should take that into consideration in future development. The motion passed 16 to 4.
A less controversial, but financially significant, topic raised by Tess Carr surrounded the fate of the Okee Schoolhouse Community Center. Carr made a motion to raise funds for repair of the building. The building is currently closed due to health hazards of mold, the addressing of which has been estimated at several thousand dollars, but that is expected to be the tip of a massive iceberg.
Brooks and Town Supervisor Marc Hamilton explained that they had each brought people through for unofficial inspection and rough estimates, with the cost rising each time. Hamilton explained that one contractor put renovation of the building at well over $100,000, which was before the discovery of damage to the bell tower.
Unfortunately, Hamilton explained, too many alterations have been made to the building for it to be a historic landmark and receive funding that way. As well, Brooks told attendees, the mold damage appears to have been an issue of long-term degradation, not a specific incident, meaning that they would be unlikely to get any payout from insurance.
Hamilton had taken on the a fundraising project, helped by the Town Board’s creation of a Schoolhouse fundraising account, but the effort was unsuccessful enough that in the subsequent meeting, on April 12, Hamilton announced that he would be walking away from it, with the issue passed on to the Parks Commission. In Tuesday’s meeting Supervisor Chad Wolter explained that it was only two days between the prior week’s Town Board meeting and the subsequent Parks Commission meeting and hence little progress had been made.
The motion to “raise funds and repair the Okee Schoolhouse” passed 23 to 0.
The last, wide-ranging, point brought by Brooks was proposal of the creation of a constable position in the Town of Lodi. The impetus, he explained, has been local ordinance issues such as a particular resident who has been accused of feeding feral cats on their property.
In the previous Town Board meeting the board passed an ordinance increasing the fine for retrieval and handling of stray animals, but there has not been an effective mechanism for enforcement after a contracted animal control professional transports the animals to the Columbia County Humane Society.
“Right now they have a freebie,” said Brooks, “and it is costing you $75 per cat.”
While the Town previously had a part-time constable through the City of Lodi Police Department, Supervisor Tom Marx explained, the rates eventually doubled and the contract was not renewed.
As discussion progressed, some residents voiced support for a constable on the basis of safety issues during the Okee area, for example, with visitors driving recklessly in the area and one resident claiming that it is questionable as to whether a deputy will ever arrive if called.
The position would not be an arresting officer, which would necessitate training, insurance and for that individual to carry a gun, as well as costs incurred with arrested individuals being taken to Columbia County Jail. Brooks explained that it would likely be a part-time position, potentially held by a current staff member, who could provide inspections following complaints and then register warnings or citations for local ordinance violations.
When asked to intervene in local ordinance issues, Brooks said that he had been informed by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that although they would respond to 911 calls, they would not get involved in any local ordinance enforcement.
The position was approved by a vote of 16 to 6, with the Town Board to define the specific duties and expectations of the constable.
Coming in shorter than the majority of recent Town Board meetings, the annual meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.
