Wisconsin communities recently received $129,698,460 in transportation funding payments, the last quarterly payments for 2020.
For the 2020 calendar year, state governments received more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) for financial assistance to support transportation related projects — a 10% increase over the 2019 allocations.
Columbia County received a total of $449,837.45 in aid for the final quarter, broken down by area municipalities as follows: City of Lodi ($46,203.10), Village of Poynette ($28,965.54), Village of Arlington ($9,956.45), Village of Pardeeville ($20,642.66), Town of Arlington ($29,716.11), Town of Dekorra ($37,619.82), Town of Lodi ($21,391.92), Town of West Point ($26,831.88) and Town of Lowville ($30,333.69).
Dane County received a total of $1,585,720.80 for the quarter. The Village of Dane received $17,756.97, while the Town of Dane received $32,659,47.
“Fixing our roads and making sure folks can get from ‘A’ to ‘B’ or get products to market, starts with ensuring our counties, towns, and municipalities have the resources they need to serve our communities and maintain our local roads,” Governor Tony Evers said in a news release. “I’m proud we made funding for local roads a priority in our last budget, so Wisconsinites can stay connected and get to work, school, the doctor, or wherever they need to go safely.”
The local assistance increase is part of more than $465 million in new funding for transportation projects included in the 2019-2020 state budget, the largest dedication of new, ongoing revenue to the transportation fund in a generation. In addition to the 10% GTA increase, the budget included $320 million in new funding for the State Highway Rehabilitation program and provided $90 million in one-time funding for the Local Roads Improvement Program-Supplement grant program.
“Our local roads are a crucial element of the state’s transportation system,” said Craig Thompson, Wisconsin Transportation Secretary-designee. “These roads represent the first mile of a farmer’s shipment of crops, or the last mile of a family’s vacation trip. That’s why Wisconsin’s entire transportation system depends on the condition of its local infrastructure.”
The fourth quarter payments to Wisconsin’s 1,922 villages, towns, cities, and counties included:
— $126,426,608.49 in General Transportation Aids;
— $3,015,876.10 in Connecting Highway Aids to 117 eligible municipalities; and
— $255,975 in Expressway Policing Aids to Milwaukee County.
General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities.
Quarterly payments for cities, towns and villages are sent the first Monday in January, April, July and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25% of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January, 50% on the first Monday in July, and 25% on the first Monday in October.
To see all the payments across the state, go, to https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/doing-bus/local-gov/astnce-pgms/highway/gta-october.pdf
