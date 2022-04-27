The School District of Lodi’s Board of Education swore in two new members in a special meeting late Monday afternoon.
Heather Baron and Scott Bilse began the meeting in their new seats, with the other board members, taking the places of William Wipperfurth and Julie McKiernan, who were defeated in April’s local elections.
The board also decided board leadership through the next year, at which point the terms of board members H. Adam Steinberg and Barb Beyer will be be up. Until then, the board has re-elected Steinberg as board president by a vote of five to two, with Heather Baron nominating Kristi McMorris for the position.
Angela Lathrop was nominated and unopposed to continue as vice president. Likewise, Terry Haag was nominated and unopposed for the position of clerk.
For the position of board treasurer, Lathrop nominated Beyer, while Baron nominated Bilse for the job. Beyer was appointed to the position by a vote of four to three.
The board also decided a number of outside committee and organizational roles, starting with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards representative, formerly held by Wipperfurth, now taken on by Haag.
Baron will be the Board’s representative at the regional school association CESA-5. Lathrop stepped away from the role, saying that it was time for another member to have the chance to work with CESA-5 and take advantage of that learning and networking opportunity.
Baron also took on the role of joining the district’s Scholarship Committee, which specifically requires members to not have any children who will be seniors in the high school during the term.
Beyer will be retaining her position on the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration charter school board. Bilse is taking on a role formerly held by Wipperfurth, delivering the meeting’s monthly co-curricular report.
Haag will be joining the Lodi Community Action Team, which brings a unique challenge this year as the long-term viability of the group is in question with the end of the grant funding which had previously sustained it.
To assign Board of Education committee leadership positions Steinberg collected preference surveys from board members with final tallies and appointments finalized outside the meeting.
The Contract Review and Personnel Committee will be led by Lathrop, with Bilse and McMorris also on the committee. The Curriculum and Instruction Committee Chair will be Haag, joined by Baron and Lathrop. Beyer is heading the Facility and Finance Committee, with members Bilse and Steinberg. Finally, Kristi McMorris has been appointed chair of the Policy Committee, joined by Haag and Steinberg as committee members.