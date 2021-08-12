Two new law enforcement cameras have recently been installed in the City of Lodi.
Police Chief Wayne Smith told the city’s public safety committee at its Aug. 4 meeting that residents have been asking about the cameras after seeing them go up.
Smith provided answers, explaining that they could potentially save his department time and money in catching criminals or rescuing endangered or abducted subjects.
One is located at the Hwy. 60 intersection in the middle of Lodi.
“I feel pretty good about having that intersection covered should something bad happen in town,” said Smith. “It’s such a chokepoint that if somebody comes here to commit a crime, they’re either driving through it on their way to the crime or driving through on their way out of town in a hurry.”
The camera system costs $35,000, but the expenses were covered by a grant from Columbia County, said Smith.
According to Smith, the new cameras are LPRs, or license plate reading cameras. Smith explained further that they are not for watching the intersection with radar or to see if drivers blow through the stop signs. Smith said that would go against state law.
They simply read license plates, taking still photos of them. Both new cameras had been up about a week before the Aug. 4 public safety committee meeting.
Recently, one of the cameras, set up near the Shell gas station, captured the plate of a hit-and-run driver. It allowed police to track down the owner and the driver.
The police department supports the system by paying a monthly wi-fi fee, which allows access to data the cameras capture.
There is a benefit to having them, according to Smith. For example, Smith said that if there is a string of car break-ins, the cameras could provide leads to find the suspects with less effort and time than in the past.
Also, if there’s a hit on a stolen vehicle or one carrying a missing or endangered person, Lodi police cars would be notified or law enforcement can watch that certain time frame and have a suspect in moments, according to Smith. He said such cases then have the potential to be solved faster and with less money. Still, Smith said they are not fool proof.
The camera at the Hwy. 60 intersection looks south and east and shoots both lanes.
“Hopefully, you get almost all the traffic,” said Smith.
There are several cameras located around town. Smith most are on the police department building, and one is at Lodi City Hall. In addition, now there are two more, and those are the ones everybody’s talking about, said Smith.