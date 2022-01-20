The Columbia County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Wednesday to increase funding to the Sheriff's Office in hopes of boosting jail staff retention.
A long recurring theme in meetings of the county's Public Safety Committee meetings has been the struggle for the Sheriff's Office in attracting applicants and retaining staff, specifically in managing the Columbia County Jail.
In Wednesday morning's meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, the Public Safety Committee introduced a resolution requesting $126,460 from the county's general fund be dedicated to increasing jail staffing incentives.
New hiring incentives would include that jail staff who retire from the county at age 55 or above with 25 years of continuous experience with the Sheriff's Office will receive $5,000 per year from the county to be used toward health insurance. Jail staff working Saturdays and Sundays will receive an additional $2 per hour for those weekend shifts. And jail staff who complete five years of service in the jail shall receive a one-time payment of $2,000.
Public Safety Committee member Supervisor Barry Pufahl, of Pardeeville, offered concise vocal support, saying: "This is very important for maintaining staff and I urge you all to vote for it."
From outside the Public Safety Committee Supervisor Jon Plumer of Lodi also backed the resolution: "I just wanted to mention that we are addressing this at the state level and as I talked to Sheriff [Roger] Brandner this morning, I don't think we can any longer wait for the state to get involved with this."
At the Capitol Plumer also represents Lodi as State Assembly Representative of the 42nd District. Plumer additionally pointed to protests and policy debate in the city of Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd and prosecution of Officer Derek Chauvin.
"Law enforcement is just too important, and as the city of Minneapolis has found out, defunding the police is not the answer," Plumer told board members. "We need to do everything we can to support our brave men and women of law enforcement , so I am in favor of this."
In December Minneapolis voters rejected a ballot measure to disband the Minneapolis Police Department to be replaced with a more public health-focused Department of Public Safety. The governments of both Minneapolis and St. Paul ended 2021 by increasing funding to law enforcement in the next budget.
The resolution to increase jail staff incentives passed by a vote of 24 to zero.