Tuesday, February 15, 2022 is the date for the Spring Primary Election. As there are no statewide contests on the ballot for the Spring Primary, not every polling location in Columbia County will be open. In Columbia County, there will be a contest for two county supervisory districts, two school district contests, and two local municipal contests on the Spring Primary ballot. Only the polling places with contests on the ballot will be open for voting.
Following are the contests and the municipalities involved in the upcoming Spring Primary Election:
The Columbia County supervisor contests are for Supervisory District 3, which includes the Town of Fort Winnebago, Town of Lewiston, Ward 3, and Town of Marcellon; and Supervisory District 23, which includes the Town of Hampden, Town of Leeds, and Town of Lowville, Ward 2.
The school district contests are for the Columbus School District, which includes the following municipalities in Columbia County: Town of Columbus, Town of Fountain Prairie, Ward 1, Town of Hampden, Town of Otsego, and City of Columbus; and the School District of Lodi, which includes the following municipalities in Columbia County: Town of Arlington, Town of Dekorra, Ward 1, Town of Lodi, Town of West Point, Wards 1 & 2, and City of Lodi.
The municipal contests include a town supervisor contest in the Town of Dekorra, and a mayor contest in the City of Portage.
County Supervisor maps and sample ballots are posted on the Columbia County website. You may also visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at https://myvote.wi.gov to find out “What’s On My Ballot”. You may also contact your local municipal clerk or the Columbia County Clerk’s Office.