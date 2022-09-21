The City of Lodi Common Council unanimously approved a policy offering staff paid parental leave in their Sept. 20 meeting.
The proposal was brought through the Finance and Human Resources Committee in a resolution noting that following the 2020 update of the city's employee handbook, following recommendation by staff was addition of paid parental leave.
The policy offers 240 hours (six weeks) of paid parental leave to employees following the birth of a child or an adoption. The benefit is open to all staff employed 1,560 hours per year (cumulatively 195 full days) who have been employed a minimum of 12 consecutive months.
Before voting on the measure, board member Mike Goethel took a moment to thank city management analyst Jennifer Sweeney for her work on the issue, "for identifying a unique benefit that others are starting to offer."
Board member Timothy Ripp seconded the sentiment, "I appreciated everyone's discussion on this, it was really beneficial and I think it is worth noting that it puts us in a very progressive standpoint--there aren't a lot of municipalities that we found that in our research that are doing this."
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd as well told the board that she was "thrilled" that employees would have that benefit going forward.
All board members in attendance, the policy update was passed six to zero.