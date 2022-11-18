The City of Lodi Common Council approved a 2023 budget in their Nov. 15 meeting, avoiding drastic cuts to the Lodi Police Department, while also setting a plan to evaluate long-term community needs and expectations for public safety.
The proposed $3.05 million budget was passed without any further changes. An issue that approached a crisis point in the late stages of budget preparation was that of the budget for the Lodi Police Department.
Increased spending in the department over the past several years led members of the Finance and Human Resources Committee to question the sustainability of that track of budgeting, which led to questions of whether positions would need to be cut to meet cost-cutting requirements and how that would change the overall function of the department.
In a subsequent meeting, an agreement was reached to use available financial resources to carry the department through the next year, essentially as requested by Chief Wayne Smith, with an understanding of revisiting the issue as a long-term question.
At the Common Council’s Nov. 15 meeting members approved a budget in which the police budget would increase from $887,254 to $940,000, but still $19,000 shy of the $959,106 proposed in the draft budget published at the end of October.
To address long-term planning, City Administrator and Clerk Brenda Ayers explained a proposal for an ad hoc committee to look at the overall needs and wants of community members in terms of public safety services, and how those can be best met within the city’s budget. The committee, according to Ayers, would be made up of residents, council members, and representatives of public safety agencies, which would look at public safety expectations.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd described a situation in which the committee would be given a specific charge from the city with regular meetings of the ad hoc committee through late spring 2023, at which point a report would be delivered with recommendations for council members, possibly coinciding with the incoming council in May following the April election.
Council member Rich Stevenson explained that he and other council members each likely believe that they have a good idea of what appropriate public safety for the city would look like, but with disagreement on key details.
“We’re not at odds on how the Police Department is doing an excellent job,” said Stevenson. “We are at odds about how do we provide the services to the community and the ad hoc request for this meeting was put forward because I felt that we needed to hear from the citizens about what they expect, because it could be many things: as-is, cut back, referendum to go forward, whatever it may be. But we need to hear from the residents about what they want for the future of their police department.”
For one of those possibilities, there would be a specific windows of opportunity, as Ayers explained that according to state law, the earliest possible referendum vote would be in the April 2023 election, which would require the proposition and approval of a referendum question by December–about the earliest possible time for such a committee to just have their first meeting. There is no November election in 2023, meaning the earliest reasonable timing for a referendum vote would be in 2024.
In the event of a referendum for public safety funding, Ayers told the council, the ad hoc committee would, in her expectation, simply form the basis of a recommendation one way or the other. If the decision was made to pursue a referendum, that would be its own project in which the city would likely seek assistance from outside experts similar to the process used by many schools.
Discussion between council members included possible differences in perspectives, in terms of the purpose or priorities such a committee, but leading to the same end goal of developing a long-term plan according to input from the community and those working in public safety. Although touching on many issues, Ayers pointed to the issue arising specifically through the budgeting process.
“I think that when we took a look at all the budgets, the police department stuck out to us because of the rate of growth,” said Ayers, comparing to other departments that had growth as little as less than 1%. “This is not that we want to investigate our PD about how they are working for us. We want to make sure that we all do want 24-7 coverage and what that cost is, and what other obligations we have.”
Council member Peter Tonn described the mission as being a budgeting question as council members consider other projects like road repair, crack sealing, and parks upkeep. “Every single year we talk about how we’re falling behind on our parks. Every single year we talk about how we don’t have the ability to inject resources into economic development or community growth, so we can grow that tax base and grow that levy. The budget doesn’t say those things.”
At the end of the discussion Groves Lloyd told the council that she and Ayers would be moving forward on the project and in December would be bringing a formal charge for the committee and list of potential appointees.