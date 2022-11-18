Lodi City Hall Building
Lodi City Hall Building

The City of Lodi Common Council approved a 2023 budget in their Nov. 15 meeting, avoiding drastic cuts to the Lodi Police Department, while also setting a plan to evaluate long-term community needs and expectations for public safety.

The proposed $3.05 million budget was passed without any further changes. An issue that approached a crisis point in the late stages of budget preparation was that of the budget for the Lodi Police Department.