At the City of Lodi's Nov. 1 meeting of the Public Safety Committee, members revisited police funding, coming off a contentious meeting of the Finance and Human Resources Committee.
When the Lodi Police Department's budget came up in the previous Finance and Human Resources Committee, board members questioned the sustainability of the increasing costs over the past several years, approaching a million dollars in the most recent request.
The discussion ranged across the subjects of the most costly services for the department. Chief Wayne Smith explained one issue in the process of taking residents into emergency detention for mental health crisis, which means hours of officer time transporting a person to a hospital for medical clearance and then to Winnebago, LaCrosse, or Madison to a mental health facility.
Another question was whether it was achievable for the city to pursue a goal of 24-hour, 365 day law enforcement. The meeting ended with a request for the Public Safety Committee to revisit the police department budget.
At the Nov. 1 Public Safety Committee meeting, Smith did not mince words when getting into the potential ramifications of cuts to the department's requested budget.
"To say I'm disappointed is an understatement," said Smith. "The police department isn't asking for new things."
Additionally, as the board considers the direction of the department, Smith also informed board members that he would not be interested in overseeing a part-time department. Other consequences, he explained, would have to be discussed with community shareholders to consider, for example, that with fewer staff the police department would not have the ability to cover the Lodi Ag Fair and other events.
"In 2019 I thought we were all on the same page, and apparently we are not," said Smith. "So I'm going to need a lot of input from you folks about what you want this to look like."
Committee member Nick Strasser emphasized that he did not see any issue with the performance of officers, but that it was a matter of what the math would allow.
"The sad reality is that we don't have increasing revenue to keep supporting the increase and with our levy limits, it's unsustainable if we keep growing this one line, we'll end up with a city that has only got police."
Compared to other departments, Smith explained, the police department does not have revenue to offset costs. Across municipalities, those factors often mean that the most noticeable portions of a budget are law enforcement and public libraries.
All but roughly $200,000 of the police department's budget is staff wages and benefits, according to Smith, meaning that a substantial cut to the budget would necessitate the loss of a department member.
Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd described the issue as a "made up budget crisis," saying that the city has enough money in the general fund to carry through to the next year without having to formative cuts to the police budget, and giving at least six months for the committee to consider what changes may be necessary.
"In my opinion, you should give him the budget he asked for," said Groves Lloyd. "If you're going to make cuts, do it in a thoughtful, data-driven manner."
As inflation has been a factor in department budgets, so it has been the case for the city overall, Strasser explained: "Our levy is not increasing as fast as inflation."
City Administrator and Clerk Brenda Ayers also entered the discussion, saying that she did not see a way in which the city could effectively reach out to the community, communicate what law enforcement services may or may not be funded in the future, and then make the changes to the budget with community input.
"I understand the money part," said Ayers. "But I am willing to say, 'let's not do this right now,' and present the original balanced budget that was presented at our meeting and published in the paper, and let's have hard discussions this year. And if we can't wait until May, maybe we start those discussions now."
Committee member Tim Ripp voiced agreement with Ayers, saying that such a decision would need to be a community effort: "We as a committee can't solve all these problems. It needs to be a triad. It needs to be this committee, it needs to be public input, and it needs to be the police department. We need to find a happy medium among that whole group."
Among the issues contributing to law enforcement cost, a recurring topic has been the number of calls to Lodi schools. The possibility of a "school resource officer" dedicated to schools and at least in-part funded by the school district has been discussed before and was suggested to be an increasingly pressed issue in the future.
A potential answer, Groves Lloyd told the committee, is that many municipalities have been going to referendum to cover public safety budgets.
"Honestly, if we want the Legislature to start getting their act together, with figuring out how to actually fund local municipalities and local school districts, maybe we need to start doing more referenda like that. And maybe they'll get the damn message, because this is not sustainable and it's hurting every average citizen in this state."
Committee Chair Eric Hansen agreed that this would be "the way to be heard, but that's not going to be happening in this election."
Without recommended changes to the proposed police budget, it will be going back before the Finance and Human Resources Committee as part of the overall budget.