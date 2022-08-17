The Town of Lodi now has two open positions among town staff with the resignation of Town Clerk Kristi McMorris, announced at Monday’s meeting.
The announcement came and went as a brief point late on the agenda in the Aug. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting as Supervisor Marc Hamilton, managing the meeting in place of Chairman James Brooks who was noted as out sick, read: “discussion and possible action regarding clerk position.”
“We just want to post the position, right?” said Hamilton.
Supervisor Karla Faust confirmed, recommending a posting for the position to go up the following day with a deadline date of Sept. 1.
“Is this Kristi’s position?” one attendee asked.
“Kristi has tendered her resignation,” said Hamilton.
The board unanimously voted to have the job posting put online and shared the next day with an application deadline of Sept. 1, quickly moving to the next agenda item.
The announcement came a week and a day before the one-year mark for McMorris, having started Aug. 23, 2021. McMorris was one of four candidates to interview for the position before receiving an offer of a one-year contract. McMorris had previously been executive director of the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and had joined the Lodi Area School District Board of Education in April 2021.
In an email McMorris later explained that she had chosen to resign after accepting an offer with a private company in Lodi.
The Town of Lodi is also continuing its search for a Public Works Director following the announcement in the July meeting that Brian Ecklor would be resigning from that position. Although he has been in his position longer, the resignation came within two years of Ecklor joining the Town of Lodi staff at the end of 2020.
Another resignation announcement, although not of a Town of Lodi staff member, came in the same meeting as Ecklor’s announcement, as board members learned that Okee Sanitary District Board member James Seaton would be resigning, roughly halfway through his six-year term.
Sanitary District Appointment
On Monday the Town Board was tasked with appointing an interim member to fill that seat through the end of Seaton’s term in 2025, at which point that person would need to run for election in order to stay in the position.
The Board received the name of Gerald Breunig as a candidate who had come with the support of Seaton. Hamilton expressed hesitation in making the decision given the experience earlier in the year in which the Board expressed interest in reviewing the relationship between the Town Board and the sanitary districts, resulting in loud opposition from community members, encouraged by explicit recommendations posted on the sanitary district website.
“I believe we have so much friction between us and the Sanitary District that I just don’t know why we’re selecting someone for them,” said Hamilton. “I think they should have buy-in…I think it should go through the Okee Sanitary District and they select someone and then send it back to us. I just don’t think we should be shoving something down their throat.”
Attorney William Morgan explained that the process appointment was the process that was in place, whether the board wanted to consult any outside sources on the matter.
“It’s like any other appointment, you solicit names from the community that have a vested interested,” said Morgan, “it would not be unusual.”
Hamilton explained that he felt it was different given that members of the Okee or Harmony Grove Sanitary Districts, once appointed, are not employees of the town.
“We have control over board members,” said Hamilton, “but we have no control over how they run their facilities once we appoint someone.”
Breunig’s application for the position describes him as a 1971 graduate of Waunakee High School and a resident of Okee since 2014, with experience as the owner of Woodland Construction between 1985 and 2014, and later the Town of Springfield’s inspector and planning committee member.
In Monday’s meeting other board members supported Hamilton’s sentiment in wanting to include the sanitary district boards in the process, but Supervisor Chad Wolter, also a member of the Harmony Grove Sanitary District Board, suggested that the appointment could be a more urgent priority.
“But my caveat is that if we go that way, we’re going to be going a whole month before you get someone to fill that position,” said Wolter, pointing out that if the board solicited a recommendation from the district boards it would then have to come back to the Town Board for confirmation, in a month at the earliest. “Mr. Breunig has come to multiple board meetings just to try to keep in tune with what is going on…My biggest concern is that we would be waiting a whole month.”
The board went on to approve the appointment of Breunig by an unanimous vote.