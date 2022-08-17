Lodi Town Hall
Lodi Town Hall

The Town of Lodi now has two open positions among town staff with the resignation of Town Clerk Kristi McMorris, announced at Monday’s meeting.

The announcement came and went as a brief point late on the agenda in the Aug. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting as Supervisor Marc Hamilton, managing the meeting in place of Chairman James Brooks who was noted as out sick, read: “discussion and possible action regarding clerk position.”