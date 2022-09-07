The Columbia County Highway Department is exploring a program to provide commercial driver’s license training in hopes of giving a boost to a chronically short staff.
At the Columbia County Board of Supervisors’ Sept. 1 Highway Committee meeting Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy laid out the proposed program, telling committee members that one reason for the difficulties that department has had in recruiting new staff, has been the requirement of a commercial driver’s license, or CDL.
The department would need some current supervisors to become certified trainers, which would then allow the department to offer on-the-job training for applicants to earn their CDL with the department. The estimated cost, according to Hardy, came out to be $16,312 per employee going through the program. Those hires would then agree to stay with the Columbia County Highway Department for a minimum of two years, or would be obligated to reimburse the office for that training.
Two companies could help the department launch the program, training the staff supervisors who would then become CDL trainers for incoming staff. In order to bring in a total of 14 CDL-certified staff, the Sabretooth CDL School program was estimated at $126,739, while J.J. Keller was estimated at $89,652 with a minimum two-year agreement.
Hardy told the committee that J.J. Keller appeared to be the better option from a cost standpoint, “assuming we can find a couple guys who want to be trainers.” He went on to explain that this was one potential catch, saying that he was “90% sure” that they would have two potential trainers, but that it was not yet a certainty.
Once up and running, the program could be a net financial benefit for the department Hardy said, highlighting frequent waiting lists for other CDL certification programs, but when asked about the possibility of opening that service to other applicants, Hardy was not enthusiastic.
“I don’t want to be in the training business,” said Hardy, explaining that a downside of the on-site training operations would be the requirement of a certain amount of ongoing additional administrative responsibilities and record storage that would go with providing professional certification. “I would look at the municipalities and the county first, I might help out one of our neighboring counties because it keeps from them stealing our guys and keeps us, maybe, from having to go help them–but to be neighborly.”
In the several weeks between a hire and CDL certification, Hardy told the committee members that an employee would be able to work projects with the department that did not require a CDL, such as now, they would need the help with paving work. Additionally, in the training process, he explained that they would be able to tailor it for the work handled by the Highway Department. Although they would cover the same requisites of other programs, whereas other instructors would be likely to emphasize “motor carrier” services, such as interstate trucking.
When asked about the possibility of investing in training for new staff to have them not work out, or be let go, Hardy explained that would be an ongoing risk, but similarly for any other employer that puts resources toward training.
“Sometimes it’s just not the right fit,” said Hardy. “We’re still going to have the cost, but we carry that risk with anyone we hire. We do a four-day orientation program.”
The Highway Department received three applications since April, but none with CDLs, Hardy told the committee. There were more applicants for the position of ferry operator, which pays higher, with eight applicants, according to Hardy, with four having a CDL and four without.
“We’re having a real hard time pulling CDL applicants and this might be a method that we might be able to get people to fill the vacancies that we have,” said Hardy, pointing out that the process of getting licensed can cost between $16,000 and $20,000.
The benefits for applicants would be to have their training and licensing paid for (assuming they stay with the department for two years), avoiding wait lists at other training centers, having an immediate transition to work, and a shorter period of training from potentially six to 12 weeks down to three to four weeks.
“If we’re going this route, I would like to get going,” said Hardy, “because I only have a couple months and then I got winter staring at me.”
Raising base wages for Highway Department staff was also floated as a possibility for attracting more applicants, but Hardy outlined the complications in that approach as far as how those increased starting wages would compare to current staff wage categories and how those staff would look at that change.
Committee member Josiah Wynn asked if there was a way to do a trial period of the training program, to which Hardy said that it was something the county would have to either commit to or not.
Committee Chairman Darren Schroeder, lent his support for the idea of beginning a CDL training program: “My initial thought is that J.J. Keller makes more sense because you’re specifically training…one way or the other we have to solve the initial problem that is getting people in these positions.”
The first steps, with committee approval, before signing a contract, would be for Hardy to fill in some informational gaps based on questions from that morning, conferring with staff that would likely be involved, and releasing a job opening announcement for a position with CDL training to find out if that does result in new applicants.
Wynn moved to have the job opening posted, approved by unanimous vote from the committee. The process of training CDL trainers could begin as early as early October, with either J.J. Keller or Sabretooth CDL, Hardy told the committee.