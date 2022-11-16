Columbia County Board library debate
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their annual budget vote, many of which, such as Patti Herman of Lodi, came to speak on the behalf of public libraries, which were proposed to be the subject of budget cuts. An amendment later restored that library funding.

At the end of a an all-day meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, a 2023 budget was approved with several amendments, some controversy, and harsh criticism directed at the recently re-elected state legislators.

Indications of difficulties in the process appeared in the Nov. 9 meeting of the Board’s Finance Committee, which began with Board Chairman Chris Polzer, of Poynette, announcing that Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, of Columbus, had been removed from the position of committee chair the day before.