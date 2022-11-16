The Columbia County Board of Supervisors had a packed house for their annual budget vote, many of which, such as Patti Herman of Lodi, came to speak on the behalf of public libraries, which were proposed to be the subject of budget cuts. An amendment later restored that library funding.
At the end of a an all-day meeting of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, a 2023 budget was approved with several amendments, some controversy, and harsh criticism directed at the recently re-elected state legislators.
Indications of difficulties in the process appeared in the Nov. 9 meeting of the Board’s Finance Committee, which began with Board Chairman Chris Polzer, of Poynette, announcing that Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, of Columbus, had been removed from the position of committee chair the day before.
When the fact of Rohrbeck’s removal came up in the full Board meeting on Nov. 15, it came as a surprise to many supervisors. Polzer explained that it was a decision made under the authority and discretion of the Board Chair, after consultation with attorneys in the Columbia County Office of Corporation Counsel.
The Nov. 9 meeting, following Polzer’s announcement, proceeded to the agenda with previously-Vice Chair Darren Schroeder, of Columbus, managing the meeting. Schroeder is Chair of the Columbia County Highway Committee and Secretary of the Executive Committee.
In the meeting, the Finance Committee would vote on a draft budget that had Rohrbeck previously presented a draft budget to the Board of Supervisors at the October meeting, in which he covered proposed cuts across departments including elimination of the Columbia County Court OWI Court, Teen Court, and Drug Court, elimination of a public health nurse position, and reduction of library support to state mandated minimum.
Before the vote on approval was taken in the Finance Committee, Supervisor Douglas Richmond, of West Point, aired his misgivings over the budget, calling it a financial “stopgap” that does not look to the future of the county.
Among the missteps, Richmond explained that a strict aversion borrowing led to a decision to purchasing two of four trucks needed by the county, with the other two purchases postponed. All four could have been acquired at once with a borrowing rate of around 5%, he said, whereas, accounting for inflation will mean paying more through a postponed second purchase.
“The role of county government is to provide services, not to cut services, and so I think we are better than this,” said Richmond. “We can provide services to our citizens and do it in a financially responsible way if we use all of the tools that the state gives us to do it.”
Schroeder agreed with Richmond’s argument that the county needs a long term plan including capital projects and employee retention.
“We have a very not-so-happy workforce and we’ve got to show the county that we have some kind of direction, and I think they can buy in,” said Schroeder. “If you show discourse with no direction and no plan, they’re going to jump ship and I would do the same thing.”
When asked about taking the issue to state representatives to address municipal and county levy limits, Richmond said he already had. “I’ve talked to my representative and it just goes in one ear and out the other.”
A similar exchange happened in the Nov. 14 Public Safety Committee as Sheriff Roger Brandner described challenges retaining staff in his department, particularly in the Columbia County Jail. The issue of state imposed levy limits was again raised.
Committee Chair Keith Miller described having brought the point to legislators, with state representatives free to hold up newly instituted programs, while it is on counties and municipalities to implement those programs with no new funding.
In that meeting, Polzer pointed out that a resolution on the subject was passed and forwarded to the legislature.
Miller recommended that it would be important for those involved “to scold up, and not each other...but until that changes, the realization that we can’t do what they want us to do has to be on them.”
Again, in full Board of Supervisors meeting, several board members commented on the lack of financial options resulting from the legislature’s imposition of levy limits.
Before passage of the budget, Judge W. Andrew Voigt announced that it was possible that there had been new avenues for funding that could potentially save the alternative court programs. Two amendments were also passed, one proposed by Richmond, which shifted funding in order to preserve a public health nurse position, and another, which reverted public library funding to its previous level.