A Columbia County Board of Supervisors member lost his seat in a special recall election on Tuesday amid debates over commercial solar energy development in the region.

The Columbia County Clerk’s Office announced preliminary results showing that in a July 11 special election District 10 Supervisor Adam Hahn, of Cambria, representing the central eastern edge of the county, including the Village of Cambria, Town of Randolph, Town of Courtland, and Town of Fountain Prairie has been recalled.

