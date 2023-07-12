Cooper Johnson, a representative for the High Noon Solar Project, under the solar energy development firm Invenergy, speaks to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. He was one of over a dozen speakers in a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on commercial solar energy projects, held directly before the board’s April 18 meeting.
A map of the area being considered for use in the proposed High Noon Solar Project by renewable energy firm Invenergy, plotted out over an area of 4,300 acres in Columbia County, though the actual siting area is expected to be more in the area of 2,000 acres.
A Columbia County Board of Supervisors member lost his seat in a special recall election on Tuesday amid debates over commercial solar energy development in the region.
The Columbia County Clerk’s Office announced preliminary results showing that in a July 11 special election District 10 Supervisor Adam Hahn, of Cambria, representing the central eastern edge of the county, including the Village of Cambria, Town of Randolph, Town of Courtland, and Town of Fountain Prairie has been recalled.