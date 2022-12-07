At the Town of Lodi’s Nov. 21 meeting, with the annual budget wrapping up and decisions of federal grant funding approaching, local Columbia County Board Supervisor Tess Carr recommended that the town join with other municipalities for expansion of broadband access.
The county has created an ad hoc committee, Carr explained, to look at the various opportunities for expanding broadband with federal and state funding. One factor in the process, she said is increased leverage small municipalities have in negotiation with pooled investment.
“There is a lot of federal money coming,” Carr said, “and I think it would be a shame not to direct it to our citizens. And I think Lodi is one of our better-served communities, when it comes to broadband access, but there are definitely gaps.”
Black boxes of service
Carr cited an earlier time she spoke to the Town Board and was later approached by a resident who told her, “I don’t have anything,” off Lindsay Road. Some connection in the area is through copper cables, though Carr explained that fiberoptic, “are the gold standard” for modern business.
One of the challenges in broadband expansion has been identifying the gaps in local internet service coverage. Whereas services such as water and electricity distribution are well and publicly tracked, internet service data has remained “proprietary information” guarded by internet service providers.
Over time pressure has grown (particularly post-COVID) for internet service providers to be treated more like public utilities, according to Wisconsin Public Services Commission Broadband Expansion Manager Rory Tikalsky, who works to allocate state and federal funds to broadband expansion projects statewide, an ongoing project since 2014.
“It is a multi-billion dollar question of where is broadband and where do we still need it?” said Tikalsky. “At the state level, we’ve been maintaining the Wisconsin Broadband Map and just in the last couple years, the federal government has poured tons of money into preparing a nationwide map of broadband availability for every single location.”
About two weeks earlier, the latest version of the map had been released at BroadbandMap.fcc.gov. According to Tikalsky household-by-household information had not been previously available, with data only by municipalities, census blocks, and neighborhoods. Carr recommended those at the meeting visit the site as a matter of seeing the progress made, but also to contribute to the access of data. When using the online search tool to find out internet availability, a person can offer an "Availability Challenge" if they feel the map does not reflect their actual service.
Carr recommended that perhaps the town could send out requests for coverage tests with local tax bills in the coming weeks, in which residents would be asked to use one of a handful of online internet speed tests and compare the results to the FCC’s map.
Private public services
Whereas projects like road repair and expansion can be relatively straightforward depending upon circumstances and assumed urgency, there is at least one extra step in broadband development as it exists as a quasi-public service, with services determined by private internet service providers.
This means that largely any goals of expanding internet service hinges on creating an environment that encourages service providers to find it profitable to extend services further than they would have before, where investments may have diminishing returns with fewer customers.
That is where Tikalsky’s team comes into play, reviewing applications for disbursement of millions of dollars in grant money. Since 2014 the PSC’s Broadband Expansion has awarded about $300 million in grants for 434 projects, affecting over 400,000 locations, according to Tikalsky.
Recently, much of this funding has been service providers partnering with local government in grant applications seeking ARPA or CARES funding.
“We see it all over the state,” said Tikalsky. “And what that does, is that when there is that ARPA funding–that stimulus funding–it gives the government an opportunity to build a partnership and take part in the planning and making sure that all the areas they want served by that project are served, so kind of a collaborative arrangement and we see more of that these days.”
As a round of grant applications for 2022 has closed, Tikalsky describes the question of the next round, “not if, but when.”
The partnership approach works two, as Carr explains, with providers putting their own money into build-out and getting more from the county, with presumption that the company has done due diligence and a greater likelihood of success, and hence a greater chance of a successful grant application.
“And the other benefit is that the county can enter into a memorandum of agreement with the providers that allow the public entities some oversight toward the quality and sufficiency of the installations,” said Carr.
At the Lodi Town Board meeting, despite questions of the mechanics of the process, the goal of increasing connectivity in the town thoroughly agreed as important to current residents, and critical to future development, according to Brooks.
"My wife and I for the last couple years have wanted to buy land and build, and one of the first things that we look at when we think about buying land: Is there internet service?" said Brooks. "And we don't even consider buying a piece of land unless it has internet service."