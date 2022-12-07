At the Town of Lodi’s Nov. 21 meeting, with the annual budget wrapping up and decisions of federal grant funding approaching, local Columbia County Board Supervisor Tess Carr recommended that the town join with other municipalities for expansion of broadband access.

The county has created an ad hoc committee, Carr explained, to look at the various opportunities for expanding broadband with federal and state funding. One factor in the process, she said is increased leverage small municipalities have in negotiation with pooled investment.