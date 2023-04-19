The Columbia County Board of Supervisors is creating an ad-hoc committee to review the options available as the solar energy development company Invenergy pursues construction of the High Noon Solar Project in the south central part of the county.
The project is currently being reviewed by the state’s Public Service Commission, with a decision on approval automatically postponed given public opposition aired in a series of public hearings on March 1.
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors held a special hearing for public input on the issue on April 18, with an hour of public commentary preceding the formal regular meeting. Over the course of that hour, 18 speakers who had signed up were called to speak at the podium at the front of the Board Room at the County Administration Building in Portage.
As the subject has been addressed in previous board meetings and specifically in Planning and Zoning Committee Meetings, several speakers were familiar to those following the issue. The hearing also included those who were appearing for the first time with input portioning with roughly half supporting the development of the solar project as it has been progressing, and half either opposing, or arguing for postponement pending clarification of various questions and potential hazards.
The Columbia County Corporation Counsel submitted a memo on April 13, addressing the motion, made by Andrew Kolberg, of Poynette, at the previous board meeting to hold a hearing on a potential moratorium on the development of commercial solar energy projects in Columbia County.
The memo from the county’s legal office advised:
Wisconsin law limits what Wisconsin counties like Columbia County may do when considering solar energy. No Wisconsin law provides Columbia County with the authority to adopt a moratorium on solar energy facilities or their related permits. Despite the County staff’s many attempts to provide information on the law and process, those County resources have been largely ignored. The continued pursuit of legally prohibited actions, such as this moratorium, has and will continue to directly cause the accrual of unnecessary and unbudgeted for expenses by the County.
The key legal issue highlighted by the Corporation Counsel is regarding the county’s inability, per state law, to create utility regulations more strict than those set by the state. In 2017 a similar argument came through the county board as a group of landowners and conservationists requested that county officials take a stance of formal opposition to any additional development by Enbridge on the pipeline that runs through Columbia and Dane Counties. Despite testimony to board members and public protests along the pipeline route, the push ended with a decision by the Columbia County Planning and Zoning Committee not to pursue that effort.
One takeaway from the public hearing was that regardless of the direction of the board, an expectation for growing legal fees. While the Corporation Counsel has warned of a costly legal process in a potential challenge to state law, Travis Anderson spoke to the board, warning of potential legal costs coming from residents, citing land use policy in the Comprehensive Plan.
“Clearly there is a legal and liability concern for the homeowners who live near and surrounded by this project, and will have nothing left to lose,” said Anderson. “It is my belief that they are going to sue the county for failing to take action to implement your own ordinances and comprehensive plan. When these lawsuits start, it is going to open a can of worms for all these other issues we’ve been talking about—unresolved ethics complaints, closed-door meetings, resolutions that were ignored…and then you have the issue that the county has no money for a lawsuit and you’re running a deficit and no money to handle these lawsuits that will be coming up.”
Supervisor Andrew Groves, of Rio, took issue with the 17-page counsel document, and additionally accused the Corporation Counsel of knowingly making false statements.
“There are quite a few instances in this document where it is patently false, and counsel lied several times in it and these need to be addressed,” Groves told the board. “I could not believe the number of slanderous claims towards some of the supervisors here.”
The Corporation Counsel’s memo included a description of recent events surrounding the solar energy issue in which resolutions were developed by Kolberg and Planning and Zoning Committee Chair Denise Brusveen, of Poynette. The memo describes resolutions from the two supervisors being developed and brought to a vote with little or no staff review beforehand and little time for other board members to see the resolutions before the meetings in which they would come up for a vote.
Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Polzer asked Groves if he would like the issue addressed in the board’s executive committee, to which, Groves agreed.
“Done,” said Polzer.
Following comments from Brusveen on the issue, and criticism that she had at times felt excluded from a segmented process, Polzer announced that the Board of Supervisors would be pursuing the topic in a more comprehensive way.
“We are going to move on this right now, you do not need to submit your name, I will put you at the top of the list,” Polzer told Brusveen, going on to address the other board members, asking those interested to contact him by the end of the week. “In getting more brains involved, I’m all for that. However, I think, more importantly, I’m comfortable sharing that if someone feels like they are not being heard, I want them to have a seat at the table. And that’s never an issue.”