High Noon Solar representative speaks at hearing on solar moratorium
Cooper Johnson, a representative for the High Noon Solar Project, under the solar energy development firm Invenergy, speaks to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. He was one of over a dozen speakers in a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on commercial solar energy projects, held directly before the board's April 18 meeting.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors is creating an ad-hoc committee to review the options available as the solar energy development company Invenergy pursues construction of the High Noon Solar Project in the south central part of the county.

The project is currently being reviewed by the state’s Public Service Commission, with a decision on approval automatically postponed given public opposition aired in a series of public hearings on March 1.